Q. How do you handle a situation where your supervisor holds back information from you while handing out projects or assignments to seem like the most effective person in the room while you look bad to the overall boss?

Or takes credit for your ideas and does not attribute the project’s success to your input?

The situation you describe happens a lot, mostly orchestrated by cowards in the name of healthy competition. Almost every organisation has that despicable colleague - smooth talker, does little, loved by the bosses, and gets away with a lot while not doing much. Good leaders know how to spot and weed them out and smarter colleagues know how to outsmart them.

Some however slip through to more responsibilities, including direct management of subordinates as they continue to bully their way around and take undue credit for work done by their team. There are workable tips on how to manage a boss, but managing one who has no integrity takes a little more courage.

Before you judge your boss, remember it could be a misunderstanding, or a mistake, so speak out and share your discomfort, if he repeats it, then you have a serious challenge. To deal with an insecure boss, take time and show them how it is done, prepare information for them to present to senior managers, make them shine, it is a good career move. When they realise you are not a threat, they will support your work better. Another strategy would be to document your discussions, stating the information required to make the assignment complete.

Share with him/her for confirmation, emphasising the importance of the background information you need.

You could consider bringing others within the team into the discussions, share ideas and ask for information in their presence for transparency and more accountability. If you get an opportunity to do this in the presence of your boss’ supervisor, use it, but be careful not to put your boss down during such a discussion.