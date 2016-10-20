By MWIKALI MUTHIANI

Q. I have been invited for an interview for a job I applied for four months ago.

I am two months pregnant, and obviously, this will not be visible to my employer during the interview. My question is, should I inform the interviewee about the pregnancy?

I am afraid that if I disclose it, they might be biased and pick a candidate who will not be taking maternity leave so soon after appointment.

What are my options?

Lucy.

Dear Lucy,

Thank you for your question, which I am sure resonates with many readers. Your dilemma is not only experienced by job applicants, but by recruiters as well. This is because to ask an interviewee whether she is pregnant is not only deemed discriminatory, but also irrelevant unless it was so stated on the job advert. I have some suggestions on how you can deal with such a dilemma, considering different scenarios:

Don’t tell: It is not a requirement to declare your pregnancy status to a potential employer, and so by not declaring it, you will not have done anything wrong. It is possible some employers might frown on forthcoming maternity leave and nursing downtime, and though not stating this as a key reason, pick another candidate. It is best to avoid putting yourself at a disadvantage.

What if they ask?: If an employer brings this up during an interview and you are not comfortable answering, you could say, “I am not sure how this is relevant to the role, or is it?” You come across as confident of your self-worth and not necessarily a push over. If it is clear the role requires a certain level of fitness however, and your pregnancy may affect your performance at some point, it is important to point this out.

Be proud of your pregnancy: You are pregnant, not sick. Smart employers recruit for skills and competencies, so if you are the right candidate, whether you are pregnant or not, you will get the job.

Soon it will be obvious: You get the job. You are on probation for several months. At this point it is obvious you are pregnant. It is also obvious you knew your status and did not disclose it. Your line manager asks why you did not point this out and you say no one asked during the interview. You have settled down well and are due to be confirmed.

So what happens? Your employer starts thinking about a maternity cover for you, or reassigning your duties temporarily. You are hired. Prove your worth.