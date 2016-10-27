Beer is my business

By ROSE ODENGO

Like most people, Aleem Ladak’s time at university was made up of studying and hard partying, which of course involved alcohol. Unlike his peers though, he was not just a consumer of alcohol, he was a producer as well.

He came from a family that appreciated fine food and quality liquors, beers and wines. His father was a chef and his brother a sommelier. In 1995, Aleem enrolled for his undergraduate studies in food science and technology, specialising in fermentation science, at McGill University, Montreal, Canada.

In his second year at university, he started brewing alcohol in his dorm room.

“It was the best and cheapest way to make a pint, so I used to make my own beer and wine and have house parties,” he laughs.

The ingredients were very accessible, and the home brewing culture was growing in Canada at the time. When the novelty wore off, he sought to grow his expertise in brewing and worked in a craft brewery in Montreal to also earn an income for his upkeep and college tuition.

“While other kids were partying at night, I was working the night shift. It was fun. I think it is the difficulty of creating the right product that brings satisfaction; watching customers enjoy something you’ve produced.”

In 1998, he graduated with some craft brewing experience and returned to Burundi, where his family is originally from.

He interned for three months at a brewery in Burundi jointly owned by Heineken, a global Dutch beer brewing company, and the Burundian government. At the brewery, he met a German Brew Master who informed him of VLB Brewing & Malting Institute in Berlin, Germany, where Aleem quickly applied and studied, attaining a postgraduate Brew Master Certificate in Brewing and Distilling.

Soon after graduation he worked in Germany at the Warsteiner Brewery for five months, and in 2000, he got an opportunity to work with Heineken in the Netherlands as a trainee brewer.

He worked with them for eight years. He however preferred the hands-on experience of brewing, and therefore felt the need to start his own brewery.

“When you work for bigger brewers, you do more people management than brewing because their systems are so automated,” he explains.

TESTED TO PERFECTION

In 2008, he resigned and moved back to Kenya, where he grew up, with his wife to start his craft brewery.

In December 2009, Big Five Breweries limited was born and its flagship enterprise, Brew Bistro Lounge, a gourmet restaurant and microbrewery, opened its doors.

An average day, for Aleem ranges from managerial work to working with his team of brewers to create a fresh batch of his five unique beer brands, a process that starts at 8am and ends at about 11pm. Brew Bistro also creates unique seasonal brews as a treat to its customers. In 2015, they brewed Obama, an American style Lager to commemorate President Obama’s state visit to Kenya.

“Every batch of beer is tried and tested to perfection,” Aleem points out.”

Aleem’s evenings are spent running the two Brew Bistro restaurants on Ngong Road and Westlands, Nairobi, with a staff of 150 who are “very dedicated, creative and fun to work.”

“You need to train your staff properly and ensure they are passionate about the product.”

Every October, Brew Bistro runs Oktoberfest, which offers various beer-related events such as food and beer pairing, which they will be running in the last week of this month. A percentage of the proceeds from the events this October go toward the Nairobi Slum Scholarship Program, a charity he also runs, which educates 25 children from slums across Nairobi, and also provides customised financial support to the unique needs of the children’s families.

It is his hope that more corporates will join in this cause, and see more children supported annually.

“There are many people passionate about what they do but just don’t have the resources. It is important to give them that chance.”

What does it take to be a Master Brewer?

You need passion and dedication. If you enjoy food or any type of beverage, you need to know the science behind it and give it your 100 per cent.

For those passionate but unable to afford to study abroad, what options do they have locally?

You can contact us and come in for a day’s training at Brew Bistro. We also offer two to three-month traineeships. It helps you understand what it really is all about and helps you decide if you really want to do this. Brewing is hard work; it is physically and mentally tough. You work a minimum of nine-10 hours a day.

What challenges did you face when you opened shop in 2009?

It was tough, it was a new product in the market and people weren’t sure about us, so we struggled for a few years. We have a great team - without my wife, who handles all the marketing and the staff and the customers, we wouldn’t be where we are today. The driving factor is purely passion.

What was the registration process like for your business?

It took over 12 months to get all the licenses. The big limitation for the craft industry to expand in East Africa is the cost. The licensing costs are high; for example, we pay similar licensing costs as the big brewers who produce millions. If adjustments can be made for smaller brewers, the industry will expand. That is why our product prices are very high.

How much capital did you need to start this venture?

The craft brewery industry anywhere in the world is capital intensive initially. You are definitely looking at a couple of million US dollars to start off with.

How did you raise the capital?

I have been working for 20 years; I saved every dime I could over time. And I could not have done it without my family’s support.

What is your advice to entrepreneurs?

You shouldn’t think about money. If you are passionate about something and do it well, the money comes with time. I have been brewing for 20 years and I am still a work in progress.

Anyone getting into the hospitality industry also needs to be aware of the effect it has on your family. It is long hours of work. The hospitality industry is a 24-hour industry.