By JANE MUIRURI

Q. I work as a claims investigator in a family insurance business.

The firm conducts performance appraisal every six months. I am a diligent worker with the necessary academic qualifications and expertise, but while other employees are rewarded for their contributions, I always get snubbed.

I have remained in the same position for three years now, without a salary raise. Is my hard work being taken for granted because of family ties?

What should I do?

You have pursued a very lucrative career which is commendable.

The family business is a good opportunity for you to gain experience in the insurance industry. This will give you competitive advantage, when you decide to venture out of the family business.

However, the challenges you are facing are not unique and affect many people who choose to work in family ventures. The advantage you have is that you are in a position to have discussion with the management since they are people you know very well. Have a document outlining your key responsibilities and your deliverables in your role. Highlight your achievements. Also indicate any areas of improvement or cost reduction that you have identified within the company.

Do your research and find out from your peers in the industry how claim investigators are remunerated. With this information, you will have a point of reference since you are comparing yourself with people holding similar qualifications and working in your field of expertise. It does not add value to compare yourself to your current colleagues as they have different responsibilities and may not possess the level of qualification that is comparable to yours.

It is also important to have a list of areas that frustrate you most. The above will demonstrate that you understand your role and also portray you as a useful resource within the organisation. It is possible that the management does not have full visibility of your contribution to the success of the firm.

After this meeting, if they truly value your contribution, they will endeavour to pay you competitively, taking into consideration the size of the organisation and ability to pay. The fact that you are family does not warrant them to treat you differently. They should appreciate that you are a professional and you can offer your services elsewhere with better remuneration and working conditions.