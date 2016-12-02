BOOK REVIEW: A Tiny Place Called Happiness, by Bura-Bari Nwilo

Bura-Babi Nwilo is no stranger to literary eyes, having been shortlisted and published in several anthologies such as the longlist for Writivism, as well as Brittle Paper, and other popular collectives. This collection of 22 short stories is a quick and fast-paced taste of what Nwilo is capable of – stories about love, death, being poor and even being too rich to know what you should be doing with your money, all laced with a touch of Nigerian authenticity, just how most people like it. Sometimes, the characters seem far too familiar to the author, such that he forgets to properly introduce them to the reader. The stories are engaging nonetheless, and I am starting to also look for his other book, Diary of a Stupid Boyfriend. If you are looking for a light and interesting escape from your usual ‘deeper’ fare, find your own tiny piece called happiness on the Magunga Bookstore.