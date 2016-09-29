BOOK REVIEW: Maha Ever After by Sumayya Lee

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

After reading The Story of Maha last week, I kind of wanted to know what happened to Maha when we thought she got her Happily Ever After. I actually enjoyed the sequel more than the first book. Maha finds herself married to A Suitable Boy, and then

discovers that this boy is not so suitable. In the middle of living up to her in-laws’ expectations, trying to get a job and going to school, and exploring her deeper, more personal issues, she finds out who she really is, and what she really wants.