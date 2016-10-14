BOOK REVIEW: The Triangle by Nakisanze Segawa

The Triangle explores the dynamics of a Ugandan Kabaka’s palace, between the Kabaka, Kabaka Mwanga, his beautiful second wife, Nagawa, and one of his favourite pages, Kalinda. Nagawa, recently brought to the home, wants nothing more than to have the Kabaka’s child and validate her place in the hierarchy of his home, and make her family proud of her. For some reason though, the Kabaka does not frequent her home as much as he prefers to spend many hours with his many pages. This book feels like a fictional twist based in history (some of the best books are like this, such as Philippa Gregory’s The Constant Princess and The Other Boleyn Girl). I love that someone is writing about African history, continuing in the Achebe vein, and giving insight into traditions that surround us, lives that preceded us, and stories that were told to us but we forgot. Find the book at the Magunga Bookstore.