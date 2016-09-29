MOVIE REVIEW: Batman: The Killing Joke

Am I the only one who thinks that Ray Wise is the white, diabolical version of Keith David? Just me? In The Killing Joke, he plays Commissioner Gordon to Kevin Conroy’s Batman and Tara Strong’s Batgirl, in an interestingly existential story about how bad people become bad – and, essentially, Joker’s most popular origin story (first published as a comic in 1988). In keeping with DC tradition, the movie is a little more than slightly dark. It just goes to prove, once again, animations aren’t for children. It was a bit slow in the middle, but the beginning and end were action packed. I really enjoyed this one.