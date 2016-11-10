Can’t read it? I will translate it

By PRISCILLA KAMANDE

Mathias is a professional translator.

“In a nutshell, a translator communicates written word, ideas and concepts from one language to another,” he explains.

“Almost everything needs a translating solution, from advertising, promotional material to books and websites -the list is endless.”

Mathias graduated from the University of Nairobi in 2010, where he studied English and literature. After graduation, he taught for three years but felt he had more offer, though he had no idea what the “more” was.

“One day, a friend told me about a firm that trained translators, Translators without Boarders, located in Hurlingham, Nairobi. I enrolled and went through a six-week programme. This is how I ended up in this field.”

“To be a translator, you must be a linguist. Besides my vernacular, English and Swahili, I also speak French and recently enrolled to study Spanish. You need knowledge of several languages,” explains Mathias.

What does translation involve?

First I get an order from a client. Most of the orders are online. We then have a virtual meeting through Skype calls, teleconferencing or video calls and discuss the nature of the document to be translated. We then agree on deadlines and payments. The process of translating starts with running the document in a Computer Assisted Translation Tool, CAT, a program that segments the text and presents it in a more convenient way to make translation easier and faster. It does not do the work, rather, helps me do my job. Once I am through, I send the document to the client. Sometimes I get documents in languages I don’t understand, such as Arabic and Turkish or even local dialects, in such cases, I outsource a translator.

Where do most of your jobs come from?

Certainly not Kenya - the industry is still very young here, and you can almost count the number of translators in the country.

There is potential though. I am mentoring a couple of young people interested in this career. I was mentored too, so it only right that I pass on what I know as well. I also talk about translation to prospective clients, which goes a long way in creating awareness.

Which areas do you specialise in?

Legal documents such as contracts, film scripts and subtitles, literary work, such as novels, plays and poetry, as well as websites and apps. I recently translated software for a garlic project for farmers in Taita Taveta - I translated it from English to Swahili and Kamba. Tanzania is my major market. Swahili being the national language, almost everything there needs to be translated to Swahili. South Africa and Egypt are also lucrative markets.

How do you market yourself?

There is an online portal, proZ.com which has profiles of translators and translation companies. It is the largest meeting point for translators and translation agencies worldwide. This is the main marketing platform for translation. I also rely on recommendations from companies and agencies that I have worked. This has turned out to be a more successful marketing tool than the portal.

How much do you earn per project?

Translation is what earns me a living. I charge per word, rather than per job, this way, I get paid for the actual work that I do. I charge between Sh5 to Sh15 per word. A good translator can translate 5000 words per day, while excellent ones do 7,000 to 10,000 words a day. Do the math.

What are challenges come with the job?

I get paid after the job is done, and since I don’t actually get to meet most of my clients, the biggest risk I take daily is to trust someone I have never met to pay me after I get the work done. I have been fleeced thrice. In all three instances, there was nothing much I could do because they these were international clients. Nowadays, I involve a lawyer in all contract signings. Most clients are genuine though. Translators spend many hours sitting; such a dormant lifestyle is unhealthy. To deal with this, I exercise regularly and and eat healthy.

What are the hallmarks of a well-translated document?

When you can read it and not know it was originally written in a different language.

Can anyone become a translator?

No. The process of becoming a translator is long – you need professional training, a strong CV and a reputation of delivering high quality projects and maintaining a high standard of professionalism. Translation is not a hobby, it is a career like any other done by professional linguists and requires skill. You have to be really talented in a language to translate the ideas and concepts, not just the words.

What does one require to be a good translator?

The best way to successfully break into the translation field is with a degree or a post-graduate qualification in translation. Second, you need sharp language skills and a love of language. A discretion and respect for confidentiality as well as the ability to remain neutral and free of bias are also important. Finally, the ability to network and build contacts is crucial. This is the only way to build a client base.

Where in Kenya can one learn translation?

The University of Nairobi offers courses in translation, there are also mentorship programmes such as Translators without Borders and CAN Translators.

Do you think translation has a future in Kenya