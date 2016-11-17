By FRED GITUKU

Q.The CEO of the organisation I work for prefers me to her personal assistant, and even takes me with her on official trips abroad.

These trips have earned me extensive experience, and even more enemies in the office; some colleagues claim that this is favouritism, and that I am romantically involved with my boss.

What should I do?

You appear quite disturbed by the claims your colleagues have made about you regarding accompanying your CEO on foreign trips.

Such claims can indeed be upsetting especially if they are false. A trip would ordinarily comprise individuals best placed to advance the purpose for which it has been arranged. Although you have not indicated your role in the organisation, it would be expected that your being part of the said trips brings value to the company, besides the experience you gain from them.

While the cause may not be obvious, have you thought about what could be supplying raw material for the scandalmongery besides the frequency of the trips?

Are there patterns that may attract such claims in your everyday office interactions with the CEO? Have you raised the matter with the CEO? And could you have spoken about your trips in ways that might misrepresent their purpose to your colleagues?

Remember that your reputation is tethered to how you conduct yourself and the view others have of you.

In any event, not every colleague will believe you ought to be part of the foreign trips and that your relationship with the CEO is purely professional. It would indeed be unusual to get through your entire working life unblemished by some barbed allegation, especially during times when you seem poised to succeed. There is always an officer on duty in the factory of office gossip.

You should therefore not mortgage your peace and energy to the salacious claims and their publishers. Instead, aspire to remain professional and affable in your dealings with colleagues and lend your attention to building your career.