Dream it, I will make it for you

By PRISCILLA KAMANDE

Kate Mayeye is a 28-year-old who wears several hats. To begin with, she is a fashion designer and consultant in the fashion industry. She is also the founder and CEO of African Fabric and Designs Kenya Ltd. But this is not all, this young woman has created a name for herself as the Kenyan fashion designer with a Nigerian touch; going as far as dressing international and local celebrities for several red-carpet events. Some of the personalities she has dressed include Nigerian actress Angela Okorie, Mike Ezuruonye, Kenya’s Derrick Assetto, Reverend Lucy Natasha, and Corazon Kwamboka.

Besides clothes, she also designs African jewellery to go with her outfits.

Kate’s knack for fashion started years ago.

“I would sneak into my mother’s tailoring shop and play with her sewing machine; I grew up surrounded by fabrics, and particularly fell in love with the African fabric because it stood out from the rest,” she says.

After completing her secondary education, Kate would assist her mother in her shop as she waited to join college. It is here that she gained invaluable skills and a passion for fashion that would later see her start her own business.

“I studied marketing at the Kenya Institute of Management and on graduation in 2011, I got a series of sales jobs, jobs that were deeply unsatisfying, the experience of working for someone else slowly killed me daily.”

She eventually quit and set up her fashion company, located at Mini Mall, off Ngong Road in Nairobi. Barely a year old, her business has five employees, and she roughly makes Sh500,000 a month.

“High profits come with high expenses though, which include expenditure such as restocking fabrics, which I sometimes import since the last thing I want is to compromise on quality, paying rent space, which does not come cheap, paying my employees and paying for services such as courier.”

Why do you exclusively work with African fabric?

It is rich and diverse, and a wonderful way to celebrate our culture and heritage – it is much more than a fashion statement, and more and more people have embraced it and are wearing it in contemporary designs. Look around you and see the jackets, dresses, shoes, bags, accessories, and furniture inspired by African fabric.

Many of your designs have a Nigerian look? Why is this?

I am married to a Nigerian, but besides this, I wanted my work to stand out – the result was a blend of Kenyan and Nigerian fashion, which lends my work authenticity. There is also the fact that compared to other African countries, Nigerians have a distinct style.

How do you get your clients?

It is mostly through referrals. I recently worked with Angela Okorie, the Nigerian actress. She is one of my ardent celebrity customers whom I have dressed for a couple of red carpet events. I met her through former Miss Kenya, Juliet Achieng, who I have worked with before. When you do a good job, satisfied customers will gladly market you.

What has been your experience like working with celebs?

Celebrities have unique tastes and preferences, they are very particular about what they want, so designing for them requires lots of creativity and innovation. From a business angle, if you dress them well, they become a perfect reference for repeat business and referrals.

How do you select your fabric and where do you get your materials from?

I do not compromise on quality. I consider everything, from wafting to thread count, which determines the strength of the fabric. Good material does not fade or run colour. I mostly use ankara for the authentic African styles.

However, to give an urban touch, I blend it with contemporary materials like Asoebi lace, French lace, chiffon, linen or beaded lace.

I mostly import from West Africa, especially from Senegal, Benin, Nigeria or Ghana. Mali is also a good source. China and Holland have been producing amazing African print too, and I sometimes source from there.

What does it take to be successful in this field?

You cannot be a designer of all fashion. Identify the fashion that resonates with you and then create a brand on that. I specialise on African outfits, and have created my business around this. In business, there are bad and better days – you need courage and unfailing persistence even when things seem not to be working well. Above all, have a water-proof business plan.

You come across as multi-talented…

I do not put all my eggs in one basket. I am also a co-founder in a PR and marketing business with a friend, Irene Dimmo. Our company is called Dimaye Media. When I am not designing, I am marketing and managing events.

What major setbacks have you experiences in this journey?

My biggest challenge is how to please customers while depending on hired hands. Importing the fabrics I use is also quite expensive and takes a big chunk of the profit I make. Other challenges are the normal power blackouts that slow down business, and traffic, which leads to late deliveries especially within the city centre.

What does the future hold for you?

Apart from business expansion, I am planning to go back to school and study fashion.

My current success is purely based on passion and the experience and skills I gained while working with my mother. Although my marketing background has been helpful, there is much more to learn.