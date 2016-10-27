By MWIKALI MUTHIANI

Q. I performed well in my secondary school final exams.

I hoped to join college soon after, but my parents asked me to put college on hold to enable them to pay school fees for my younger siblings. During the period I was out of school, I assisted my parents with the family business.

When I got an opportunity to go back to school, I opted to join A levels for two years and then joined university. My CV therefore has a four-year gap.

How do I explain this in job interviews?

The situation you describe has no doubt affected many others, and after 50 years of independence, we should be at a level where university education should be affordable.

I have come across many employees who looked for work after O levels because they could not afford university education. Many years down the line, they still see this as a career limiting, and yet they have an opportunity to pursue their educational goals, given flexibility that is now available through online, evening and weekend classes.

The biggest obstacle for you has been how to explain why you were out of formal employment for that long.

In every circumstance we find ourselves in, there are lessons to learn. You learn things you can do better. You also learn things you should never do again. Instead of throwing a pity party and blaming your parents, talk about how you learned to be patient and how you did not give up on your dream of taking your education further.

Talk about lessons drawn from running your family business. Talk about being proactive, how despite such a drawback, you sought scholarships without success but never gave up. Talk about how you had opportunity to be involved in activities within your community and relate lessons learned. I am just listing a few things that you can build on based on your experience, so don’t lie.

You can also counter this question by refocusing the panel to your qualifications. Talk to them about how you possess key skills and knowledge that is required in the role you are interviewing for. Speak to them about your goals, career aspirations, motivation and development goals.