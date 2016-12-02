Have you made an impact this year?

By PRISCILLA KAMANDE

As the year comes to a close, are you satisfied with what you have achieved in your career? What about where your education is concerned? In what ways have you stood out from your peers? Take stock, so that come January 2017, you can start the new year on a high note. Start by asking yourself the following questions.

How have you been of benefit to others in your chosen field?

As a writer, I use words to encourage, inspire, educate and entertain. At the end of the day, it is not about what you have accomplished for yourself, rather, the positive impact your accomplishments have had on others. You will be remembered for who you have lifted and what you have given back to society. At the end of the day, it is ultimately about the lives you have touched and the difference you have made.

Are you the go-to person?

Successful people are informed, they are aware of what is happening in their field. If you are going to build a great career, you need to keep abreast of recent developments in your line of interest. Read as much as you can and learn. The world will not slow down for you, so keep up. Besides reading, you need to network. Networks don’t just come, they are created. Attend those conferences, seminars, trainings, fellowships and workshops. The people you meet might just be the push you need to move your career to the next level.

Are you part of the crowd or do you stand out?

“There are those that look at things the way they are, and ask why? I dream of things that never were, and ask why not?” Robert F Kennedy

If you are to be successful, while others in the group ask “Why?” ask, “Why not?” Such is the drive and attitude that most successful people have. This is the kind of attitude that prompts you to see the glass as half full instead of half empty.

Are you purposefully driven? Are you visionary?

Success is driven by goals and objectives. The way to a great career and a personality that stands out is identifying the purpose of your passion and living it. If you are an entrepreneur, use your business to the solve problems and connect people with their dreams. If you are an artist, use your drawings and paintings to tell stories that inspire others to embrace their talent.

If you are a musician, it should not just be about making money from your singing, rather, your music should have a positive impact – inspire or simply uplift someone’s mood.

In a nutshell, make a difference, make a positive difference.