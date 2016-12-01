By JANE MUIRURI

Q.A few days ago, I got two job offers from different companies. The pay difference between the two jobs is not that big, Sh5, 000 to be specific. Besides pay, what else should you consider before you accept an offer?

First, I would like to commend you for seeking advice before you sign below that dotted line. Most interviewees I have come across during interviews have no clue of the benefits that their current employers offer them. This makes my role as the interviewer difficult, as it becomes challenging to make an offer to such a candidate since the information to base the discussions on is scanty.

Start by checking the benefits offered by both organisations. The value you attach to each benefit depends on your age, status, (are you single or married?) and your goals. There are employees who attach critical value to medical benefits because they have a young family. Others would rather get the equivalent in cash instead of the benefit. Retirement benefit is also not very attractive especially to the millennials since, in their mind, retirement is far-off and they would rather get the cash and do what they want with it. Generation X and Y prefer the benefits. These are pointers to guide as you make a decision.

Whatever your qualifications and experience, you need to keep developing your skills, therefore it is critical to understand the training and development opportunities that exist in each of the companies. Another consideration would be the level of authority you are given to perform your role. You could have a title without any authority. This will drain your energy and render you incapable of performing, therefore find out the reporting structure for the role offered.

You also need to interrogate the growth opportunities in both organisations. Most articulate the values they embrace, and this is a good determinant of the overall working environment. Values also determine how the organisation is perceived in the market, a factor that directly translates into company success or failure in delivering its strategy. How are both companies perceived in their respective industries? The company brand directly affects your brand as an employee especially when you want to move to another firm. Some brands are good to have in the CV as they give you a competitive edge. It is also important to find out the employee support available for study leave, flexi-time and sick-offs and how the organisation treats indisposed employees.