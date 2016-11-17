By JANE MUIRURI

Q.I have applied for many jobs and also done a number of interviews, but I hardly receive any feedback from the interviews or even the jobs I apply for.

Is it a common practice for organisations not to give feedback to candidates?

Most organisations send regrets to job applicants, however, where they anticipate or have actually received a large number of applicants, organisations will not respond to unsuccessful applicants.

This is why they normally notify interested candidates on their advertisement for applications, to consider themselves unsuccessful if they do not receive an invite for an interview by a certain date. The same applies for the interview outcome where you are to assume you are not successful if you do not receive a call from the interviewing company within a given period.

The process and duration of hiring differs from one organisation to another. In some cases, it may take between three to six months from the announcement of vacancy, interviews, to appointments. For this reason, I would advise you to always make an inquiry at the end of the interview of the anticipated period within which you should get feedback.

Also, as a matter of practice, most organisations do not send regrets to the qualified candidates, especially the top three candidates. This is to safeguard themselves should the top candidate decline to accept the offer. The subsequent candidates then become alternative replacements, which saves on time to identify a fresh batch of candidates and take them through the rigorous process of interview.

Since you have not been receiving responses to your applications, it could be an indication that they are not compelling or that there were more qualified candidates.

There is a general tendency for candidates to use one CV and application template for all jobs that they are applying for, yet the requirements for every job are different. It is advisable therefore to ensure that your application and CV are aligned. When organisations put up advertisements, they are looking for specific skills, experience and qualifications.

In subsequent interviews, prepare adequately by ensuring you are ready to discuss your achievements as indicated in the CV.