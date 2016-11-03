This is no ordinary rock band...

By ANTHONY WANJIRU

The song, 'Ka Nyeki', might not have appeared in this week’s Billboard Hot 100, but if awards were to be given, James Chege’s rock band would get one for being the only Kenyan hard metal rock band singing in their mother tongue. This band, formed in 2014, has been nominated for the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), in two categories: Best Group in African Rock and Best African Inspirational Music categories. The Awards will be held in Nigeria on November 6 - this Sunday.

“In the first category, we’ll be competing with bands such as Dark Suburbs from Ghana, and M’vula, from Angola, who won last year, while in the inspirational category, we will battle it out with fellow Kenyans such as Bahati and Denno,” James, 29, the band’s lead vocalist, explains.

The other members of Kanyeki are Sam Kiranga, 28, a guitarist, Yubu Kazungu, 26, the rhythm guitarist, Daniel Njenga (MJ) 24, bass guitarist, Hubert, a.k.a Hue Skillz, 32, and Anthony Munene, 26, who are both drummers.

Locally and internationally, rock musicians, whether a solo act or a band, are not only famous for their music, but for the distinctive cognomens they use to identify themselves as well.

“The band’s name came from the first song I wrote, called 'Kanyumba Ka Nyeki', a hut in English – once upon-a-time, my family lived in a hut, in Narok’s Enospukia area,” James explains.

His interest in music started when he was in high school, where he developed an interest in music and drama.

After high school, he went on to record his first song in 2008 at Calif Records, a Kenyan record label.

MESSAGE OF HOPE

“It was a genge song titled, 'Who Do They Call You'. Though the title of the song was in English, it was essentially a Swahili song, which was a hit in the Eastlands area – I should have been happy, but I wasn’t.”

James, then 22 years, had taken to smoking, drinking alcohol, and had a string of girlfriends, a lifestyle he was not proud of. Musically speaking, he also felt as if he was not fulfilling his potential.

“After battling with myself, I eventually realised that I was in the wrong genre of music. Yes, Genge was the in-thing back then, but it was not my kind of music - rock was.”

With this clarity of mind, he decided to channel his energy into writing, singing and recording not just rock music, but gospel rock music.

“Since I was starting afresh, I decided to fully concentrate on gospel to drum messages of praise and hope,” he says.

The six members met and struck a rapport at an event hosted in a night club in Westlands, Nairobi, two years ago, and as they say, the rest is history. So far, the friends have produced an Extended Play (EP) which has four songs: 'Murata' (friend), 'Emmanuel', 'Ndingihota' (I can’t) and 'Karamu Na Ibuku' (pen and book).

“Our style is defined by hard rock with a feel of metal; we borrow from melodic metal,” says Hubert, popularly known as Hue Skillz. He is a former bassist of Parking Lot Grass (PLG), a local rock band.

Though Kanyeki’s fan base is growing, with fans around major towns in the country where they have performed, they have not reached a point where they can solely make a living from their music, though they believe that they will get there one day.

“Here, one must have a backup plan in case music does not work out, but we all love the band and are working hard to see it succeed,” Sam, the guitarist, says.

He runs a digital marketing company, while Yubu Kazungu, is an expert in motion graphics, Hubert is a DJ in his spare time, Anthony Munene is a computer scientist, while Daniel Njenga, (MJ) is a video editor.

James admits that though they are yet to earn serious money from their music, they are optimistic, pointing out that a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step.

“Even some of the most recognisable names in the music industry struggled before their big break finally came,” says James.

At the moment, they are raising money to enable them travel to Nigeria, where the award ceremony will take place. We wish them luck.