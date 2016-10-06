By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Kinyanjui Kombani is the author of some of the most read Kenyan-authored books of our generation, such as Den of Inequities and Last Villains of Molo.

1. Did you always want to be a writer?

Not really. Growing up, I wanted to be many things. Like most of us, I wanted to be a pilot, then a driver, then a musician. Now I don’t even know what I want to be. On the creative side, I started off as a comic artist. I had a comic strip with a main character called ‘Jokie’. He was a badass. I was seeing so many Rambo, Jackie Chan and Chuck Norris movies back then.

2. Will you ever quit banking?

Everyone asks me this. I have written six books and co-written seven with others while still working and excelling at my bank job! Why quit? If I do decide to quit though, it will not to be a full-time writer. I would make a very poor full-time writer.

3.What do you love more, your job or writing?

It’s hard to say. I love my job – I have the unique opportunity to work in a bank that not only allows creativity, but encourages it. In fact, ‘Creative’ is one of our values, for which we are evaluated during appraisals. I don’t take that for granted.

I have also had a great and stretching career, from entry level clerk to leading the learning arm of the bank across East Africa.

4. I know you get this a lot, but when is your next book coming out?

Actually it has come out! Last week, the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board released a set of six books that I contributed to. Our brief was to create a children-friendly version of the Kenya Yearbook. The result is a series of exciting tales called Toto Tales and Fabulous Four. I have three upcoming solo projects: two novels in the final stages of editing and which should be released by end of year, and a set of children’s books being released digitally.

5. What is your writing process like? Do you hole yourself up somewhere with only bread and water to get all the good stuff out?

Oh no, last time I tried that I almost died. I was trying hard to meet a publisher’s deadline. My best approach is to write for an hour or so every day. If I do 1,000 words I am satisfied.

6. Who do you look up to, writing-wise?

My mentors, David Mulwa and John Sibi-Okumu. I read a lot of Meja Mwangi. Internationally, the works of Sidney Sheldon and John Grisham. Bloggers, Biko Zulu of course.

7. What do you usually tell those who look up to you?

a) Keep writing. The more you write, the better you get.

b) Build networks. You will need them.

c) Think long-term. You may not make it with your first attempt, but you can use the experience for your next one.

7. What is the first mistake you made with your first book?

I made many.

a) Trusting a renowned publisher with my manuscript. It took six years to release it, and I did not receive a coin from the sales.

b) I trusted that the publisher would do all the sales and marketing, and that I would get royalties in the millions.

c) Content wise, I did not double check with some characters, and ended up killing some I probably shouldn’t have!

8. What would you have told a 20-year-old Kinyanjui had you known then what you know now?

a) Relax. You will make it.

b) Keep writing!

9. What are you reading right now?

I am re-reading Platform by Michael Hyatt. I also have The Help by Kathryn Stockett on my waiting list. And Run, Cheche, Run by Tony Mochama.

10. What would you like to see Kenyan authors coming together to do?