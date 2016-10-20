By MILLICENT MWOLOLO

You have encountered a couple of challenges along the way…

Initially, age was a big issue as I entered into business and corporate leadership at a relatively young age. I see this as a misconception that we in the corporate world need to eliminate from our psych.

How have you been able to overcome such challenges?

Experience remains for me the quality and expediency of one’s output, rather than the number of years they have amassed in the business. I also challenge systems as I do not believe in being stuck in processes that are cast in stone and cannot be tweaked within policy, to address the dynamics of the industry.

I also get to seek solutions, even outside the industry, and tailor-make them to suit business needs. I live in a dynamic world and I have to be very receptive of ideas and technological innovations to address emerging trends in the telecommunications industry.

How do you unwind?

I am ardent fanatic of the outdoors. I love taking part or supporting off-road competitions. For instance, the Quattro Charge and the Rhino Charge remain my all-time favourites. I am also a founder member of the Bundu Rovers Club, a group of 4X4 enthusiasts that take time to enjoy the outdoors and have great fun driving off-road.

Your Top Five secrets to success

• Resilience

• Passion,

• Drive

• Determination

• A respectful fear of failure

