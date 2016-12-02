MOVIE REVIEW: Cedric the Entertainer, Live from the Ville

Cedric the Entertainer is no holds barred in his newest comedy special, Live From the Ville – and of course, we expected no less from one of the original kings of Comedy. He is a little bit older now, a little bit wiser, with more stories about his kids, but be assured, still rude, and still funny. Cedric’s latest show covers a range of current affairs, from the politics of Trump’s America, to animals, to singing the lyrics in songs that he feels like he and his children should not be singing (we be all night/wooooh), to how he thinks he is the ‘last fat man in Hollywood’ because everyone lost weight and did not send him the memo. The marching band at the beginning and end was the perfect cherry on the proof of the pudding – that humour just gets better with age. You can catch this special on Netflix.