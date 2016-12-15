MOVIE REVIEW: Skiptrace

The wave of returns for all things old is back again, but in this case, it needs to just go back out with the tide. Skiptrace is a tired duo-hero movie about the classic Asian guy with anger issues who teams up, unsurprisingly, with the smart-talking mostly unhelpful American to try and get something he needs back; something that will save the life of his god-daughter. Unbeknown to him, there are plans afoot, and not everything is as it seems. This movie was painful for me to sit through – bad, boring puns, forced pop references, exhaustingly bad slapstick humour and an irritating lack of plotline and chemistry. Jacki Chan apparently wrote this story. He shouldn’t write. But if it is any consolation, he can still fight.