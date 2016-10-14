MOVIE REVIEW: The Fits

Royalty Hightower puts in a riveting performance as a girl boxer trying to be a dancer with a popular dance troupe. The cinematography is beautiful, and her face is a believable conduit of everything a pre-teen girl goes through. That said, the movie lost me. I don’t think all indie movies must absolutely be confusing, but one must accept that sometimes they are going to pass you by. The premise of the movie is what happens when she tries to change what she is passionate about, and what price she is willing to pay to get there; in some way, I understood the conflict, but the pace and the resolution of the conflict were to slow and too vague for me. Who understood this movie?