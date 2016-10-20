We’re all good at something

By IAN DENNIS

Morris Mbetsa was only 19 when he developed a car security system. The system enables one to control the various functions of a car through commands via a mobile phone; for instance, you can stop your car, lock the doors, monitor and restrict its movement. He made his first million then, after a client made a bulk order.

“I am solution-driven. I was inspired to develop this device when a friend was carjacked, an incident I felt could have been prevented,” he says.

His innovation got the attention of the then CEO of the National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST), Professor Shaukat Abdulrazak. The institution not only financed his innovation through its initial phases, he was also given a chance to learn from the various professionals at the institution.

He would later travel to China to learn more about manufacturing. By the time he returned home three months later, he felt knowledgeable enough to go into business.

“I learnt a lot. Simply put, China is the hub of innovation and technology in the world. Many of the principles that I instill in my companies today I learnt from the Chinese.”

Morris then registered his company, Morris Innovations, and set to work improving his car security system. He has since come up with over 10 more innovations, including Auto Pad, a car recognition system.

TECHNICAL PROWESS

For this, he was nominated for the Mandela Washington fellowship, a flagship program of President Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI). This led to a three-month scholarship to the University of Notre Dame, Indiana, in the US. After his fellowship, he received a job offer from technology giant, IBM.

“IBM offered me employment at their innovation centre, an opportunity I was excited about because this is a leading tech firm. A month into the job though, I resigned since I was not satisfied with playing a small role in the bigger process - I am a hands-on individual.”

When he came back to Kenya, Morris received another job offer, this time from Microsoft, another leading tech company. Again, he resigned, this time after a month since he felt under utilised.

“After this, I decided to focus on my own innovations - among these is a revenue collection system that I designed for Kilifi County,” he explains.

Two years ago, Morris set up shop in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian market has been good to me, though initially I faced a lot of opposition because I am a foreigner. I proved my technical prowess however, and the Nigerian market has now embraced me.

I am now in the process of importing a specialised machine that will enable us to scale up our manufacturing process, which will aid our growth in the West African market and in turn increase our revenues.”

Morris, who believes in diversity of business, also owns a purified water company in Mombasa.

“Whenever I see an opportunity, I snap it up,” he says.

Tell us a little bit about yourself

I was raised by my grandparents in Mariakani, Mombasa. It was a struggle for them to even provide basic needs such as food. After high school, I moved in with a cousin in Kibera – it was a difficult life.

When did you know you were a tech junkie?

My grandparents had no TV, so I had to pay to watch movies at a certain video den. There were two such places at the time. I approached the owner of the less popular den and offered him a device that would interfere with the other den’s frequency in exchange for free viewing. It was wrong, but hey…

What challenges have you come across as you grow your business?

I did not have a mentor to guide me, so I mostly learned through mistakes. Also, when I was starting off, people did not believe in my ability to deliver, and would instead go for imported solutions.

How many people do you currently employ?

Directly, 50, indirectly, close to 200.

Have you received any accolades/recognition?

Two. From 2010 to 2012 consecutively, I received the Inventor of the year award from the National Commission of Science and Technology, and in 2013, my company received Vision 2030’s Best Manufacturing Company award.

How do you rate Africa on innovation compared to the other continents?

Africa has the potential to compete at the world stage, but only if we became the producers, instead of the consumers that we are. It would also help if our governments would support local innovators instead of favouring imported technology.

What are your future plans?