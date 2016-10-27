By MILLICENT MWOLOLO

What were you doing at 21?

I was learning for the joy of learning at the United States International University- Africa. I was also dealing with my dad’s death the previous year (2003). I was also organising my first ever concert. I was writing songs, training a band, learning choreography and voice training.

How did you strike a balance between your social life and studies?

My social life was focused on music and my friends in the women’s movement - (I am a founding member of AMKA DADA) It complemented very well with what I was learning about the world and how it operates, (I studied International Relations and Philosophy) so my life was very harmonised. I did not struggle with the balance.

A car or a house - which came first for you?

A car. I had to figure out how to sustainably move my drums and set up for Blankets & Wine.

What else are you passionate about besides your career?

Personal freedom. I would want to help everyone living in fear to escape it and become their true great self. Women issues are the other love of my life.

Which attributes do you owe your success to?

Clarity. I know what I’m in it for. I know what the point is. It allows me to play the immediate card while keeping an eye out for the long-term.

Let’s talk about your career. Did you see it coming or did you just find yourself in it?

It happened. The process of putting together my first show and fighting for it to work made it real.

Your top five secrets to success

You need to believe me when I say there is no secret. I wish people would stop using this phrase. It’s a lie. Further, there is no one definition of success.

Would you advise university students and those who have recently graduated to consider entrepreneurship?

First, not everyone is cut out to be an entrepreneur. That’s the first thing I say. The life of an entrepreneur is for a few people, but everyone can and must adopt the entrepreneur’s mind-set: self-drive, self-accountability, goal-setting and purposeful movement towards attainment of the goal, as well as flexibility and adjusting without compromising the bottom line. Such is the thinking we can all adopt and win in our own individual race in enterprise or otherwise.

Who is your role model/mentor?

I currently do not have a mentor. I love Sunny Bindra though, the writer, speaker and educator who writes for the Sunday Nation.

What would you tell the young person reading this?

I am not a template. I am just an example of what is possible and what is available. Take the lesson, leave the person/personality and apply to create your own version of life and come into your own greatness.

Most interesting book you read lately? Movie? Series?

I haven’t read something great lately - series I’d say Atlanta, created by Danny Glover. There is also 13th, by Ava DuVernay. Both are excellent.

What mistakes did you make in your 20s?

Building a business with others then claiming it as mine. Feeling entitlement because of measuring my effort against theirs. Always acknowledge and reward all those involved in building something with you.

What is the most important lesson you have learnt about money?