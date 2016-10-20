By FRED GITUKU

Q. I am a graduate of public administration from a recognised university in Nigeria.

I returned home last year, but since then, I have not managed to get a job. It is now eight months without a proper job – all I get are manual ones.

I am in my early thirties, and going back to school seems like the only option because I feel my chances of getting a job are slim.

Please advise me on the way forward.

Dear Mohamed

Your search for a job appears to have left you dispirited and starved of hope, yet it is true that majority of candidates do not find jobs immediately upon graduation. Many will have their patience tested before gaining a foothold in employment or getting enterprises of their own off the ground.

While the authenticity of academic certificates can be verified, there are drawbacks of qualifications from institutions that are not well known or respected. Even credentials from certain local universities do get frowned upon by employers. Accompanying your certificate with original transcripts during interviews and offering information and contact details of the issuing institution may help to demonstrate that your degree is genuine.

Regardless of how odd you may find them, there could be unseen opportunity in the jobs you describe as manual. Some individuals have risen from the bottom to the top against the gravity of difficult and uncertain beginnings.

Pursue further qualifications when you are clear about their return on investment, as not all provide relevant preparation for tomorrow. Also, deliberately establish relationships through which you might become aware of opportunities for jobs, internships or voluntary positions. Beyond academic qualifications, your attitude too will determine the extent of success in your career.

Seek feedback on your attitude from those around you. Do you bear positive energy confidence and enthusiasm? How well do you relate with others? How do you present and conduct yourself?