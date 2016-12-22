By MILLICENT MWOLOLO

More by this Author

1. Have you found your purpose?

I have. I am committed to the transformation of young people. Having risen from a humble background, I believe that there are no impossibilities in life. I am driven by integrity, hard work and passion.

2. Do you sometimes get surprised that you have been able to accomplish what you have?

To tell the truth, I had not foreseen this. Even though I had a dream, it was not quite visible. I was just running a business like any other person. Beauty Point is 17-years-old and has four branches within the city center – in Beaver House on Tom Mboya Street, Midway Mall on Latema Road, White Angle Building on Accra Road and New Generation Building in OTC.

3. If you were to turn back the hands of time, what would you do differently?

I could be 10 times better than I am now. I encountered many challenges but I ended up making some wrong decisions. Instead of only expanding the college, I could have considered putting up hostels to complement the venture.

4. What is the one mistake you regret making as you started out?

I made some wrong decisions that I have had to live with. For instance, when I was starting out in 1999, the cost of buildings in Nairobi was relatively affordable. I could have bought and established a hostel for my students. Hostels are big business.

5. What would you say it takes to be successful in hair and beauty business?

You got to have the passion for the job and integrity in order to build trust in your students. It also takes patience, a lot of hard work and resilience to waver through the challenges and build a strong business.

6. What do you owe your success to?

I owe it to God because I rose from very humble beginnings. My family was not well-off and I had to make do with what I had and trusted in God that tomorrow would be a better day. My clients and students have built this business by allowing me to work with them. I also owe it to the many development and charitable organisations that we have partnered with to train youth.

7. What do you consider your greatest achievement so far in your career?

Growing and nurturing talent in the hair and beauty industry for 25 years and seeing the youth whom I have trained run their own businesses in the industry. It is also satisfying when I see them get employed.

8. What is your advice to young people interested in a career in hair and beauty?

First, get a career guide and train in courses that you are passionate about or talented in. Do not listen to the naysayers. Build on your talent with passion and integrity. A hair beauty career thrives when clients are satisfied and have trust in you.

9. Are you a trained hair dresser?

After completing my Kenya Certificate of Education in 1987, I did not get the opportunity to join Form Five and Six since I had not qualified. I therefore joined my cousin who was running a small salon in Nairobi. That is where I learnt hairdressing as I helped her out. A few months later, I enrolled at Beauty Boutique School of Hairdressing, and due to my outstanding talent; they employed me as a trainer at the school after completing my course. Five years later, I established Beauty Point Salon in a small room at Beaver House on Tom Mboya Street. A few months later, I quit my position as a trainer to run the business. We have gradually grown from that room to occupy the entire building today.

10. What have you learnt about money?

Money can never and will never be enough. The more you grow, the more the overhead costs, and the more you need it.

11. Say something profound to the young person reading this…

Be passionate about what you are talented in and explore it fully as a business idea. That way, you will have tapped into your full potential.

12. How do you unwind?

I travel a lot. I have the mind of a designer and this is what has helped me to succeed in this business. Travelling helps me to see new things, concepts and ideas that I can adopt. I attend workshops for professionals in hair and beauty, even abroad. This helps me to localise what is working elsewhere and improve on quality.

13. Which book are you currently reading/Movie you have watched?