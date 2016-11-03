Pay us, and we will make you laugh 

By KIMANI MBUGUA

A few years ago, if you would have told your parents that you would like to be a comedian after completing school, they would have probably called an urgent baraza to help save you from ruining your life.

Comedy, thanks to hugely successful TV programmes such as Churchill Show, is gradually gaining the respect it deserves, and for many young Kenyans, it is no longer a hobby or something they do alongside their main hustle. It is a job, a career. We spoke to six upcoming comedians in their twenties who earn a living from making people laugh.

******

Name: Ken Nalyanya/ Prof Chochi

Age: 23

Comedian/actor/student

Institution: Moi University

Course: Media Science

Where do you perform?

I am based in Eldoret, so I mostly perform at gigs around here. I am also a regular performer with Sanaa Arts Hub, a group of artists who stage plays regularly in universities across the country.

Did you plan to go into comedy?

No, it was by chance. In 2012, I was given a chance to entertain an audience at an event organised by a friend. I managed to make the audience laugh at my jokes, that’s when I decided to pursue comedy seriously.

Is it possible to know whether you can make a good comedian?

If you can confidently stand on a stage and make people laugh, you can do it. The next step is to write and practice, whether you have a show to perform at or not.

What inspires your comedy?

My own life, the people I meet and places I go to. Our politicians also inspire me.

What routine do you go through while coming up with an act?

I have to analyse my audience, know who they are. I then brainstorm with a team on possible relevant topics that the audience would relate to and then develop the jokes. For me, the joke lies in making ordinary things look extraordinary or making people see everyday things differently, and in a humorous manner. I then write the set in prose before converting it into points, which I then memorise. Memorising in point form helps me remember easily when I am on stage, a factor that gives me confidence and helps my thoughts flow.

What has been your biggest challenge so far in this industry?

The audience controls the content – for instance, I was performing in Kitale once and the audience kept asking me to talk in a Luhya accent. I don’t think Kenyan comedians set the agenda, the audience does. In other settings where comedy has been around for a long time, comedians set the agenda.

How do you salvage the situation when you tell a joke and the audience does not laugh?

Sometimes this happens, but as a good showman, you can never let the audience see that your joke hit a wall, you simply pretend it wasn’t part of the joke and move on.

What advice would you give young aspiring comedians?

Create lots of original content because people appreciate originality. Also, once they get their foot in the door, they should consider having a team of marketers who will help them reach as many people as possible, meanwhile, social media is a good place to start.

Who helped you get here?

Tony Irungu, a former comedian who now works for the BBC, and Bob Odhiambo, an actor and a comedian, have been instrumental in my journey. They helped me learn how to write my material and how to look for gigs. To get somewhere, seek the help of those who have been there and done that.

******

NAME: EDDIE BUTITA

Age: 24

Professional comedian

Butita not only performs, he also generates content for fellow comedians.

What inspires your comedy?

My past, present and future.

Is it possible to run out of jokes? If it is, how do you handle such a situation?

It is possible to stop being funny, but only when you convince yourself that you are now pro, that you have arrived at your destination. To stay relevant, you have to work as if you have just started the journey.

What can you say about the Kenyan comedy industry right now?

It is growing, however, we have few outlets that can propel you to the next level. Our comedians have lots of quality content, but the outlets are few.

Where have you performed so far?

Starting with home, major towns across Kenya, across Africa and outside the continent.

Are there people who have been instrumental in your career journey?

Yes. Larry Madowo and Churchill are some of the people who have been very supportive. They believed in my brand and have also given me great opportunities that have helped me grow.

Where would you advise an aspiring comedian to start?

Churchill (Daniel Ndambuki) holds auditions at the Carnivore Restaurant every Tuesday from 10am. Start there.

******

NAME: Dr. King’ori

AGE: 25

Profession: Standup comedian.

Course: Film and theatre production

He regularly performs at Heartstrings Entertainment plays, and his show, The Wicked Edition, is coming up on NTV soon.

How long have you been doing comedy?

I have been doing comedy for a long, long time, but professionally, I started back in 2010.

What inspires your work?

Human beings – my aim is to make people laugh even when they have a right to be sad.

How much do you prepare before going on stage?

My creative process involves a lot of reading and research, the funny way in which I deliver my jokes is a gift from God.

Have you ever run out of jokes?

When you do original content, this would never happen, but if you depend on internet jokes, then yes, you will run out of jokes - there comes a time when network is down and the websites are not cooperating by adding fresh jokes.

What is the state of the Kenyan Comedy industry right now?

It is really growing, I like the pace and I trust we are shaking up the international scene soon.

If I am interested in comedy, who is the right person, (persons) to see in this industry?

I say first start small before you seek out the big gigs, first exhaust all the grass root opportunities you will get, this way, you have something to sell.

*****

Name: Bernice Njeri (Njambi)

Age: 25

Profession: Actress and comedian (The Real Househelps of Kawangware)

Institution: Kenya Polytechnic

Course: Criminology

How long have you been in this industry?

I started doing comedy in 2013. My first gig was at a certain club in Rongai, (Kajiado County) where a couple of us had been invited to entertain guests. I later got a regular role in Hapa Kule (a local comedy show).

What was your parents’ reaction when you told them you are going to pursue comedy?

My dad was furious. It was difficult to convince him that this is what I really wanted to do. They only relented a bit when they saw me on TV - that convinced them that I was actually doing something worthwhile. With time, they accepted my decision and are now okay with it.

What inspires you most?

When fans tell me I make their day - I love you all.

What happens before creating your show every week?

We are given scripts, which we go through before going on set for filming.

Where else have you performed apart from TV?

At various entertainment joints and in schools where we do skits alongside mentorship and counselling sessions. I am still building my brand, so watch this space.

Do you think women in the industry are treated differently from men? If so, in what ways?

It is more difficult for female comedians to get a foot firmly into the door since this is a male-dominated industry and people just don’t expect women to be doing comedy. To succeed, you have to stand out and impress the audience.

What makes a good comedian?

You must have a lot of confidence and perfect on your delivery.

******

Name: Nice Wanjeri (Ciiru Wa Rugongo)

Age: 27

Job: Actress (NTV Auntie Boss)

School: Komothai Girls

Does your mother approve of what you do?

I did not tell her that I wanted to become an actress, but when she found out that I was acting, she told me that she always thought I would go into this field - I was the drama club chair in high school. Also, my mother was a poet in her day, and my brother, who follows me, is singer, so art runs in the family.

When did you start acting?

In 2014 when I started starring in Auntie Boss. Acting is a full-time job for me. I also act in Miicii Ni Dogo on Inooro TV.

What inspires your acting?

People inspire me - after your daily hustle, you would want to go home and forget your harsh boss and the many negative things that happened that day. If me making you laugh can achieve this, I am satisfied.

How do you stay funny?

My experience has been that it is impossible to be funny all the time, so seek other people’s input for fresh ideas.

You are also an MC – what kinds of events do you MC in?

I do kids’ shows, weddings and birthdays.

How did you get your role in Auntie Boss?

I auditioned like everyone else. When the producer saw me on stage, she decided to try me for that role. I got it.

What advice would you give a young person who aspires to be an actress like you?

First, you need to be passionate about the craft. You also have to be willing to step out of your comfort zone and be original. It takes time to create something great, so be patient and work hard.

******

NAME: ZULEKA Akinyi

Profession: Comedian and radio presenter

Do you remember your first act?

I started comedy way back in 2010 - my first performance was on TV, on KBC to be specific. I acted as an old Somali woman in Vioja Mahakamani, Olexanda’s wife to be specific. I then appeared in Churchill Show Season 2 in 2011 and then joined the cast of Kenya Kona in 2013. I am still here.

Is this a part-time job?

No, this is what I do for a living, like that neurosurgeon or accountant. I do theatre performances and stage shows too. You can also listen to me at Qwetu Radio in the morning show – I am a presenter.

What inspires your acting?

I get my inspiration from everyday happenings. I watch news, but not just to get informed, but to glean the other side of the story, the humorous side. I sometimes socialise with people in miraa joints or mabase, as Kenyans commonly call them, to get stories which I base my comedy on.

Has the industry been good to you?

To say the truth, the industry is still on the low, because sometimes someone might call you for a show and pay you peanuts. They explain that you are still an upcoming comedian. That is not right.

What has been your biggest paycheck so far?

When I got paid Sh120, 000 for a 20-minute gig where I hosted a dinner party at a Nairobi hotel.

If I want to get into this field, where do I start? Which doors should I knock?

There is no way around it, you have to audition. Look for locations where TV shows are filmed, find out when and where they hold their auditions. Kenya National Theatre is a great place to start, there are always auditions for shows, commercials and other events advertised there. Most of the people I know in fact started at the Kenya National Theatre.