SERIES REVIEW: Greenleaf
Thursday September 29 2016
I gave Greenleaf a three-episode chance, and I still couldn’t do it. Perhaps it is because I am not a fan of Oprah’s acting, or maybe the overacting is too much, or the themes are too obvious.
It just doesn’t seem like a show interesting enough to pursue, or explore, or bother with. A prodigal daughter returns to her hometown and home church, where she used to be a pastor, for her sister’s funeral.
She comes home to find that the family drama she left behind is still in place; a leery uncle, a past love, an antagonistic mother, a naïve sister, a cuttingly ambitious sister-in-law…the usual spiel for the usual deal.