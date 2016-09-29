SERIES REVIEW: Greenleaf

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

I gave Greenleaf a three-episode chance, and I still couldn’t do it. Perhaps it is because I am not a fan of Oprah’s acting, or maybe the overacting is too much, or the themes are too obvious.

It just doesn’t seem like a show interesting enough to pursue, or explore, or bother with. A prodigal daughter returns to her hometown and home church, where she used to be a pastor, for her sister’s funeral.