SERIES REVIEW: Lovesick

I am jealous of everyone who has not watched this series, because now they have so much to look forward to. Lovesick, previously known as Scrotal Recall (yes, that was its actual name) follows Dylan and his two best friends, Evie and Luke, as they discover that Dylan has been diagnosed with an STI and has to call everyone he has ever slept with to tell them to go get checked. Because of that, we get to look into his relationship history and his long, and ardent, searches for love – all the while completely missing what is in front of him until it is far too late. It is laced with unexpected humour and truths – and cautionary tales. I watched all two seasons in a week!