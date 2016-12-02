SERIES REVIEW: This is it

While I was looking for a new YouTube series fix, this landed on my lap under recommendations, so thank you YouTube! This Is It features one of the hottest (and most talented) Kenyan actors (Nick Mutuma) spreading their wings into Nigeria with this new series by LowlaDee TV about the ups and downs of the first year of marriage. There are a few cameos by Kenyan and Nigerian actors as well, which livens the series up. Chiagoziem Nwakanma holds her own across Nick and the supporting characters, though sometimes acting exaggeratedly, play well to the whole story idea. The young couple deals with the usual suspects for conflict in marriage, from little money to nosey friends, to demands for children and running a new business. Through it all, we see them trying to figure out a way to work through everything because they believe that this truly, is it.