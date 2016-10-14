SERIES REVIEW: Westworld

Friday October 14 2016

So far, I am really loving Westworld even

So far, I am really loving Westworld even though it is only one episode out. PHOTO| COURTESY YOUTUBE 

In Summary

  • Westworld is a series based on a 1970s film by Michael Crichton (yes, he of Jurassic Park) about a sci-fi Western universe created by a management system in which the rich can play out their wildest fantasies – until, of course, the fantasies have something to say about it.
  • I hope the season maintains pace.
By ABIGAIL ARUNGA
More by this Author

So far, I am really loving Westworld even though it is only one episode out. I have watched maybe three series’ in the last week, but this is the only one that caught. Starring a few good men (ha!) like James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, the guy from Hunger Games, Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, who is the understated icon I enjoy, and Anthony Hopkins, whose delectable acting has enthralled and terrified me in equal measure, Westworld is a series based on a 1970s film by Michael Crichton (yes, he of Jurassic Park) about a sci-fi Western universe created by a management system in which the rich can play out their wildest fantasies – until, of course, the fantasies have something to say about it. I hope the season maintains pace.

Related Stories

Thu Sep 22 21:22:00 EAT 2016

SERIES REVIEW: Fresh Off the Boat

Unfortunately, I discovered this gem when it is already in Season three.

  • Thu Sep 29 20:02:00 EAT 2016 SERIES REVIEW: Greenleaf
  • Thu Oct 06 20:46:00 EAT 2016 SERIES REVIEW: Kevin Can Wait