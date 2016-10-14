SERIES REVIEW: Westworld

So far, I am really loving Westworld even though it is only one episode out. I have watched maybe three series’ in the last week, but this is the only one that caught. Starring a few good men (ha!) like James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, the guy from Hunger Games, Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, who is the understated icon I enjoy, and Anthony Hopkins, whose delectable acting has enthralled and terrified me in equal measure, Westworld is a series based on a 1970s film by Michael Crichton (yes, he of Jurassic Park) about a sci-fi Western universe created by a management system in which the rich can play out their wildest fantasies – until, of course, the fantasies have something to say about it. I hope the season maintains pace.