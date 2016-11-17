PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK: John sibi-okumu

By MILLICENT MWOLOLO

Describe yourself in three words

Forceful, fastidious, funny.

You must have been doing something serious at 21…

I was working at my first job, teaching French from junior to high school level.

What were you known for at university?

A good stage actor. I acted in the world premiere of Muntu, by the Ghanaian lecturer Joe de Graft, which went on to become a national set book. This launched my acting career, as over the years, I have acted in a number of local and international films, including The Constant Gardener, Shake Hands with the Devil, and The First Grader.

I have also appeared in numerous leading roles on the stage, including Sophocles’ King Oedipus; Shakespeare’s Romeo, Oberon and Shylock.

How did you strike a balance between your social life and studies?

By favouring my studies over next to no social life. I was something of a bookworm, as I dedicated most of my studies to work rather than social life.

What are some of the highlights of your university days?

I was at the University of Nairobi when I launched an industrious career as a broadcaster, reading the radio news in English. Later, I moved on to television where I conducted incisive TV interviews with such newsmakers as Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta, Robert Mugabe, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and Wangari Maathai on 'The Summit'. Later on, I was chief anchor for the one hour news’ digest [email protected]

What else are you passionate about besides your job?

I have ventured into my passion. All my jobs have been anchored in my passion for words, and, consequently, for verbal and written communication.

Did you envision yourself standing where you are right now?

I put myself into several, related careers. The only goal I set myself was simply to do as well as I could in all of them, inspired by my high school motto: ‘nothing but the best.’

Your Top Five secrets to success?

Desire

Discipline

Determination

Dedication

Discrimination

Where did you study?

I went to school first of all in England and, thereafter, I studied in Kenya at the University of Nairobi and later in France at the University of Toulouse.

Why is there so much emphasis on entrepreneurship nowadays?

The wait to-be-given-a-job formula is getting harder and harder to follow. One has to take initiative and hatch an idea that is saleable to the market. It is about identifying certain gaps in the market and positioning yourself strategically to address them with your professional skills, or even better, talent and creativity.

Who is your role model/mentor?

Any number of people who can be described as men and women of integrity, both in private and public life.

What would you tell that young person who looks up to you?

Leverage more on your strengths and try to become really good at something, no matter what it is.

Most interesting book you read lately? Movie?

I have enjoyed reading The Rise of Bob Marley by Christopher Farley and have watched with interest Timbuktu, directed by Abderrahmane Sissako (at the inaugural Ambika Afrika Safari Film Festival, in Nairobi).

What mistakes did you make in your youth?

Those mistakes that everybody else makes by way of experimenting with insufficient knowledge.

What do you wish you could have done differently in your youth?

I wish that I had worked harder at so-called ‘Science’ subjects and not seen myself solely as an ‘Artist.’ With time, skills from both worlds have proved to be necessary.

What is the most important lesson you have learnt about money?

That you should give some to other people, once in a while.