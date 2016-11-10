ASK HR: Should I take the forced paycut, go on forced leave or resign?

Thursday November 10 2016

PHOTO | FILE A stressed man.

Employees have been asked to take salary cuts or face the sack. Others have been sent on forced leave. In my view, this is in contravention of the job contract I signed. How should I handle this matter professionally? PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP  NATION

In Summary

  • Every re-organisation has a story behind it, and it is important that you understand what has led to what is happening at your place of work.
  • Organisations that value their employees take time to communicate this process clearly.

Advertisement
By MWIKALI MUTHIANI
More by this Author

Q. Recently, our organisation announced a retrenchment. Employees have been asked to take salary cuts or face the sack. Others have been sent on forced leave. In my view, this is in contravention of the job contract I signed. How should I handle this matter professionally?

 

Every re-organisation has a story behind it, and it is important that you understand what has led to what is happening at your place of work. Organisations that value their employees take time to communicate this process clearly. They explain why jobs have to end, which jobs are affected, what new roles have come up and when the process will start and end.

The Kenya Employment Act 2007, Part V1 section 40, gives clear guidelines on the minimum requirements to be met, including the consultation process with the employee or their representative for those under unions.

 Forced pay cuts are not legal. If no suitable role is available for those affected, the right process is to pay redundancy dues, which compensates them for job loss. The employment law provides that all job losses arising from a restructuring process must be compensated at a minimum of 15 days salary for every year worked.

Organisations can ask employees to take leave, especially if the leave is due, but this should have nothing to do with a reorganisation process, however if one is being asked to take leave that is not due, that is un-procedural and can be contested.

Related Content

A redundancy process should be clearly communicated in writing, and the letter should contain information on how much will be paid, how the figure has been arrived at, give room for acceptance of terms, and be time bound on when the separation will be effected. Some employers allow employees to take redundancy packages. If you are not happy and confident on how the process is being managed, you might want to consider that instead of staying in an uncertain situation. When you know your worth, you will not settle for anything less.

That said, it is not possible to guarantee employees’ jobs, that is why all contracts have a termination clause.

Related Stories

Fri Apr 29 07:06:27 EAT 2016

ASK HR: The organisation I work for lacks well-defined structures

I recently joined a new organisation, but already, I feel I do not align with how they do their daily activities. This organisation lacks well-defined structures and policies, yet I thrive well in order.

  • Thu Apr 07 21:26:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: I’m an introvert, but my workmates think I’m a snob
  • Thu Oct 06 16:05:35 EAT 2016 ASK HR: It pays to get work experience before you enrol for an MBA
  • Thu Oct 06 20:06:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: What should I do to compel my employer to pay me my dues?
  • Thu Oct 06 16:05:35 EAT 2016 ASK HR: Unresponsiveness may be construed as lack of basic courtesy
  • Thu Oct 13 22:47:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: Could it be that you performed poorly in KCSE?
  • Thu Oct 13 22:47:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: Always highlight your longer working experience
  • Thu Oct 13 22:47:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: Channel your energy towards your goals
  • Thu Nov 03 23:25:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: What am I to do with these useless qualifications?
  • Thu Nov 03 23:25:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: How do you sell yourself and get a job in 30 seconds?