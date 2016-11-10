By MWIKALI MUTHIANI

Q. Recently, our organisation announced a retrenchment. Employees have been asked to take salary cuts or face the sack. Others have been sent on forced leave. In my view, this is in contravention of the job contract I signed. How should I handle this matter professionally?

Every re-organisation has a story behind it, and it is important that you understand what has led to what is happening at your place of work. Organisations that value their employees take time to communicate this process clearly. They explain why jobs have to end, which jobs are affected, what new roles have come up and when the process will start and end.

The Kenya Employment Act 2007, Part V1 section 40, gives clear guidelines on the minimum requirements to be met, including the consultation process with the employee or their representative for those under unions.

Forced pay cuts are not legal. If no suitable role is available for those affected, the right process is to pay redundancy dues, which compensates them for job loss. The employment law provides that all job losses arising from a restructuring process must be compensated at a minimum of 15 days salary for every year worked.

Organisations can ask employees to take leave, especially if the leave is due, but this should have nothing to do with a reorganisation process, however if one is being asked to take leave that is not due, that is un-procedural and can be contested.

A redundancy process should be clearly communicated in writing, and the letter should contain information on how much will be paid, how the figure has been arrived at, give room for acceptance of terms, and be time bound on when the separation will be effected. Some employers allow employees to take redundancy packages. If you are not happy and confident on how the process is being managed, you might want to consider that instead of staying in an uncertain situation. When you know your worth, you will not settle for anything less.