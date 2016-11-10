By MILLICENT MWOLOLO

PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK - Rachel Muthoga – Executive Director, Moving the Goalposts

Describe yourself?

Passionate, feminist, afro-optimist. I believe that the future of women in Africa is bright.

What were you doing in your early twenties?

Getting my law degree at the University of Nairobi. It was one of the most interesting and exciting phases in my life. I had a lot of time and energy to develop myself and to explore different pursuits.

Was your time at university calm or chaotic?

I was that quiet girl. Lecturers knew me for the fact that I was among those who finished and handed in assignments on time.

Come on, you must have had some fun!

Of course - road trips to various parts of the country with my friends. Having been brought up in the city, touring Mombasa, Kitale, Nyeri, Murang’a and other places in Kenya meant a lot to me.

What did you buy first – a car or a house?

A car. I travel a lot. I love adventure and my car comes in handy.

Tell us, what else are you passionate about besides your job?

Family. They are my first community.

Which attributes have propelled you here?

Hard work and the capacity to build networks and work well with others. Students need to understand the value of soft skills.

Did you plan to be in this line of work?

It happened. I have always wanted to do work that empowers women and strengthens their position in society. I however did not know that I would have the wonderful opportunity to work with Moving the Goalposts, a Kilifi-based organisation that enhances the leadership skills of girls and women through sports.

What are your Top Five secrets to success?

I work smart.

I am a creative problem solver.

I create strong teams.

I value the input of others.

I accept criticism.

What mistakes did you make in your youth?

I worried about the future. I also missed out on opportunities to start investing early. I have learnt that it is never too early to start investing.

Has money taught you something?

Don’t work to pursue money. Follow your dream and money will follow you.

What is your education background?

I went to Visa Oshwal Primary School in Parklands and later joined State House Girls High School. I was then admitted at the University of Nairobi, Parklands Campus for a Bachelor of Law degree.

A few years later I earned a scholarship under the Leadership and Advocacy for Women in Africa Program to undertake my Masters in Law at Georgetown University in Washington DC. I have undertaken a number of leadership development short courses including the CLSC programme in the UK, the Women Sport and Leadership Academy and most recently, the Center for Corporate Governance.

Would you advice graduates to consider entrepreneurship?

It is becoming increasingly important to have alternative streams of income whether or not you are in employment. Entrepreneurship also builds character, as you learn skills such as discipline, interpersonal relationships and how to overcome challenging situations.

Who is your role model/mentor?

My mother. She is one of the strongest women I know; she has impacted on very many people by giving them guidance and support.

Your advice to that young person who admires you?

Believe in the dream. I spent a lot of time in my youth worrying about the future. I wish I could go back and tell myself to keep working at it and the dream will come true.

What is the most interesting book you read lately? Movie?

Lee Child’s One Shot. I always prefer to read the book rather than watch the movie.

You have received a couple of awards…

Yes.

2016: Laureate Sports for Good award.

2016: Outstanding Personality nominee at the Pwani Celebrity Awards.