TAKE 5: Corrine Kahi

1. Why rapping? Why gospel?

I started out as a poet who loved music. I would recite my poetry to friends and they liked my delivery because it had a melody to it. So I slowly gravitated to rap, which I loved back then in high school. Once I started I never looked back.

I do gospel because I believe in God, so what comes out in my art always reflects my lifestyle as a Christian. So whether the songs are contemporary or doctrinal, I believe they carry the heart of a Christian. It is positive music to impact the generation.

2. Whom would you love to work with in the industry?

Wangeci, Nyashinski, Recapp and Kambua. I know that sounds random, but they all have something I know can blend with my music.

3. Do you consider yourself a feminist? What is your definition of that?

Feminist, if we are talking about standing up against biases based on gender, against inequality between men and women in the workplace and morally, against discrimination based on gender, then yes, I consider myself one.

4. Will you vote next year? Why or why not?

Yes, I will vote. It is my responsibility as a citizen to choose my leader. Everyone should vote to empower themselves and to have a voice in the nation.

5. What’s do you like doing most when you are not making music?