TAKE 5: Marcus Olang’

Marcus Olang’ is a brand and content strategy specialist, and founder of ‘Stories of Courage’, a platform where people share how they find the courage to face their everyday challenges. He is also a former radio presenter.

1. Why do you think it is important for us to tell our stories, especially those of courage?

We live in a world that has successfully sold us two lies.

The first lie: That we have to succeed immediately. We see so many so-called ‘success stories’ plastered all over magazines and TV shows that we’re now used to assuming that success is about waking up and deciding to start a business, or deciding to get to the Top 40 Under 40, or organising a wedding and voila, there we are! A thriving business, fame, successful marriage… yet none of these is the case. We overlook the pain, effort and tears it often takes to finally get to where we desire. We forget that it will certainly take working smart to get there, precisely because we hardly ever see that side of the story.

The second lie: That whenever we encounter hardships or suffering, we’re alone in it. That’s the danger of today’s world – we see so many Instagram photos, Facebook updates and YouTube videos of people seemingly living the good life that we think we must be alone in our suffering when life gets real. So, we live an incredibly lonely life – and even when someone has the guts to share their struggles with us, we shun them.

2. Do you miss radio?

(laughs quietly) I used to miss it terribly at some point, but not anymore. I now believe radio taught me the skills I needed to learn to become the person I am today. Would I go back? Not at the moment. Not on air. I’m a more a behind-the-scenes person now.

3. Do you think there is a problem defining masculinity in a Kenyan context, and that maybe is perhaps the reason feminists are seen as a threat instead of an ally?

Oh heavens yes! A huge problem! Although I feel it’s a lot more complex than we’d like it to be. We’re a society that doesn’t listen to men when they ask for help. We dismiss a man who asks for help as a weak man. Think about it: At the workplace, in relationships, in business… we don’t allow men room to fail. We don’t help them stand up when they fall. We’ve created a generation of men who understand that there’s only one way to be heard: You have to roar. You have to fight. Women, on the other hand, have been allowed the freedom to express themselves. So they’ve learnt how to use words to express their pains, hopes, desires and fears. We have to start taking a moment to offer either party the benefit of doubt and allow them to express themselves before responding.

4. What do you think is the singular problem young people in relationships face

Selfishness. Self-centredness. Self-absorption. Every one enters a relationship looking for ‘the one’, and yet spend little time trying to be ‘the one’ for their partner. We all want to get something from our partner but we’re not willing to give. Which is why we end up blaming our partner for everything that goes wrong in the relationship. We refuse to put in work ourselves and expect our partner to be your permanent solution to everything. It’s all “Me! Me! Me!” And the vicious cycle continues. The world doesn’t revolve around you.

5. What happens next year with Stories of Courage?