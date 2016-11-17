Take 5: Nzilani Simu

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

1. What’s your favourite platform to design for? Books covers? Personal projects? Pressure projects?

Anything creative that includes illustration - book covers, posters, infographics. There are some branding projects that allow you to be quite creative though, so that can also be enjoyable.

2. What led you into this line of work?

I’ve always loved drawing, arts and crafts and DIY, so this naturally seemed like the best way to try make money doing what I love.

3. What effect do you think the removal of Arts and Crafts in the syllabus has on Kenyan children today?

In an age when everyone else in the world has increased their creative engagement in schools, universities and in the workplace, I think striking it off could possibly be detrimental in ways that may be unfortunately evident in time.

My mentor, Ciiru Waweru says: “We must bring art back into schools if we are to become an industrial nation. Creativity is not a condition, it is not because we could not do anything else, but it’s a gift we have that can make a huge and positive impact in the world!”

It’s essential, not only for those who have talent to discover and hone those skills, but also so that children can learn early how to expand their minds. Also, to get the basic understanding that any kind of work cannot happen without creativity; I’ve found that the best work, any line of work, often flourishes when even just a little bit of creativity is applied to it.

4. Do you think you have to go to school to be an artist?

Speaking in terms of tertiary level learning, not necessarily. Many people have natural talent and can hone those skills on their own. Many amazing artists never learnt anything at school. There’s a lot that can be learnt with experience, patience, openness to the knowledge of others and practice, practice, practice.

However, school is also a wonderful place to advance that talent, expand horizons, learn from the people with experience, collaborate and have time to explore within a learning environment. I think if you go to school and are allowed to explore your creativity in a safe space, it can be a very fulfilling experience. To let your mind fully occupy a creative learning space can be a wonderful experience.

I am grateful that I had the opportunity to do so.

5. Are you voting next year? Why, or why not?

Yes, definitely! Last time I stood in line for 12 hours, and I would do it again if I had to (though I really hope I don’t have to!). When I vote, I get a voice. I want to vote so that I get the right to demand better governance and good leadership. The processes may not work often, but to try change a system,