Take 5 With Andrew Tumbo

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

More by this Author

Andrew is a visionary creator and performer, as well as the founder of Spellcast Media, director of African Music, and currently the vocal and performance coach for the popular Redfourth Chorus. He is also a music composer/arranger, scriptwriter and performer who recently starred as Kaa the Snake in the stage adaptation of The Jungle Book by Aperture Africa Productions, which has been nominated for Best Theatre Event 2016 on awards.kenyabuzz.com. Go vote!

Are you doing, now, what you have always wanted to do?

Singing, acting, creating, storytelling? Yes, definitely! It’s a mixture of teaching and performance. I’m extremely passionate about our indigenous stories and our indigenous art, and the process of packaging this for stage performance forces me to dig and delve into the past and into cultures which for me is always such an exciting and fulfilling journey.

How did Spellcast Media start, and what is your vision for it?

It started two years ago, as an initiative for high schoolers gifted in the arts. It was meant to create that much-needed bridge between academia and the industry by consciously creating forums for them to experiment, learn and showcase their artistic gifts while educating our cast members and audiences about our stories and cultures. Unfortunately, after two successful years of running and five staged shows, Spellcast was forced to take a hiatus arising from internal wrangles and financial predicaments. A parent should never bury their child. It is heart-breaking, yet the world must continue spinning.

How did working with the Redfourth Chorus come about? What is that like, and what are you guys singing next?

Redfourth Music Academy was founded by performer and superior vocal coach, Philip Tuju aka Filah, who has been working with Upper Hill Boys for years. The likes of Sauti Sol, Anto Neo Soul and many others have passed through his hands. Filah has always been a great fan, mentor and supporter of my work. After the Spellcast predicament, I approached him and he offered me an opportunity to be part of the Redfourth vision, which was quite similar to what Spellcast had set out to do. This for me was like a second chance, and it keeps me so busy, I have no time to have wrist-slitting thoughts about Spellcast. I get to create again, this time with even more exposure and a greater platform. Currently, we’re focusing on bringing the music to everyone in our “Totally Aloud Tour” between now and Christmas. We’ll be performing in various venues and TV stations with our 100-man chorus.

What is your favourite thing about Kenya?

Our (untold) history! Our cultures! Our diversity! Our stories. Our difference yet our sameness at the core. Sorry, did you ask for one favourite thing?

Are you going to vote in the next election?

A few months ago, I’d have said no because I don’t think as a country we even vote for the right reason. After the Trump fiasco though, I realise that that is exactly why I have to vote. We don’t think about the choices we make and yet we cry about the consequences.