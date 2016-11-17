The dead are my business

By JAMES KAHONGE

His is a job that many frown at. First introduced to this practice by his radical grandfather when he was a pupil in primary school, Enos Chebi, who first studied animal husbandry before deciding he would make a better mortician than vet, says that given a choice, he would still choose this. He works at the Chiromo Funeral Parlour. Welcome to his fascinating world.

Why a mortician of all other careers?

My grandfather was the only mortician in our village, and he was keen to pass on his skills to me. From him, I learnt the basics of body preservation. I would watch him inject the body with formalin at various parts - the brain, limbs, thighs, the backside, back and abdomen.

He would then place the body in a structure made of banana stems with a base of gravel, placed on a transparent polythene bag. He would then sprinkle water on the structure daily to keep the temperature low, this way, the body could stay for up to two weeks without decaying. When my gradfather died, I thought I should fill his shoes. I enrolled for a certificate course in mortuary science at the University of Nairobi, and later did a diploma course on the same.

You studied animal husbandry before you studied to become a mortician, have you ever worked as a vet?

Only for a short time, back home. Once in a while though when I travel back home, villagers call me regularly for consultancy services, which I offer at a fee.

What was the reaction from your family and friends with respect to your choice of career?

It was largely positive. I had been involved with helping villagers to take care of bodies of their deceased for some time, so it did not come as a shock to those who knew me, including my family. Some friends however had difficulty comprehending why I would leave veterinary service to become a mortician.

How long have you been in this job?

Since 2004. This my twelfth year. The first body I treated was a cousin’s. I was only 13 years then.

What is a regular work day for you like?

When I report to work in the morning, I ensure that the facility is clean and that no stench is emanating from the laboratory or storage cabinets. A regular day will involve embalming, which involves incising and injecting bodies with preservatives, applying fragrances and assisting relatives through the mortuary procedures of admitting, viewing and taking their body. In a day, I can work on as many as 15 bodies.

I also assist post-mortem experts with dissection of bodies. Sometimes I help to dress up bodies for burial, and help place them in coffins. At my place of work, besides me, there are three other morticians.

As the lead mortician, I’m also involved with orientating human anatomy students from the University of Nairobi. I also train them how to dissect, how to reconstruct and to sew up a body, which is not part of my job, but which I do out of enthusiasm.

What steps do you take to protect yourself from contracting possible infections at work?

This particular job has Standard Operation Procedures. We have gumboots, lab coats, gloves and masks which we put on while at work. We’re also examined on a regular basis to detect any infections. We are well taken care of.

What is the worst case you have ever handled?

I was asked to reconstruct the body of a woman who had died of cancer. The disease had badly devastated her body, such that her family ruled out public viewing. One relative however asked me to try to make her look presentable. I was hesitant because I thought it was hopeless, but decided to give it a try anyway. I am glad I did because on the burial day, the family decided to view the body. This case troubled me for some time.

This job must have psychological implications on you...

Not at all. Everything I do at the workplace remains at the workplace. I handle the dead every day. Bodies are my subjects of work. When you attend to families to their satisfaction, it doesn’t haunt you. It gives you gratification.

What are some of the stereotypes associated with your job?

I come from a community where death is a taboo subject. Those who interact with the dead are regarded as unclean, and require traditional cleansing. Nevertheless, that has never deterred me. In fact, I wear the tag of a mortician as a crown of honour. I have numerous T-shirts, caps and bangles that identify me as a mortuary attendant and many of those who know me call me Enos the mortician.

What other challenges do you face?

My job comes with a basketful of challenges. First, the chemicals we use to preserve bodies are very toxic. Formalin for instance is carcinogenic and very irritating to the skin and eyes. Secondly, the society views mortuary attends as unworthy, desperate people. Pay is also lower than it ought to be. Also, sometimes you handle very delicate cases where the body is very mutilated almost beyond repair, for instance after road accidents or when a rotting body is brought in and you have to restructure it. The most challenging for me though, is watching small children mourning their departed relatives. Explaining death to a child is a nightmare, and we witness this all the time.

Does your job pay well? Is it fulfilling?

The more procedures you perform, the higher the pay. The institution’s pay rates also matter, but you can earn a decent livelihood from it. I eat, dress and basically live off my salary. I also pay school fees for two of my siblings - one in Form Two, the other in Form Four, and take care of other needs back home.

In terms of career growth, I can now handle a body much better and treat it for longer storage, for instance where there are legal battles involved. On a social dimension, I’ve made friends across the country after I helped them send off their loved ones in a decent condition.

Does this job give you satisfaction?

Nothing would come close to this. If I wanted, I would be working as an animal production expert, or as a vet with the County Government of Busia for instance, but I chose to preserve bodies, to give them dignity in death. When bereaved families call to appreciate your work, it gives me immense fulfilment.

Is this what you wish to do for the rest of your life?

Gladly, yes. I have dedicated my life to this profession. I plan to upgrade my level of education though, and perhaps venture into forensics. Later I could start my own facility where I will attend to people at a more personalised level.

If one wanted to be a mortician, what steps should they take to get to where you are?

Just like it is in any other career, one must have the required academic qualifications. A diploma or a degree in mortuary science. One must also have the basic knowledge of embalming, reconstructing and preserving a body, but most important is the grit, the courage and passion to work with bodies. And a compassionate personality, to be able to grieve with bereaved families.

Would you advice someone to pick up mortuary practice as a job?

Only if they have the passion. For those who are passionate about it, it’s a job like any other in the job market, except that this requires strength of character. If you are coming into this job with the sole objective of making money, you must think again.

Where is mortuary science taught in Kenya?

The University of Nairobi’s Chiromo Campus offers this course at Chiromo Funeral Parlour. A certificate takes three months, a diploma three years, while a degree takes four years to complete.

What message do you have for young Kenyans searching for employment?