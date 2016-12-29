By FRED GITUKU

Q. I graduated in 2014 with a degree in Sales and Marketing. So far, I have done internship in three organisations. They all promised to hire me when I started internship, but they did not keep their word. Even more upsetting is that fellow interns at the last organisation I interned for were employed except me. This is despite giving my all to the roles I was assigned. Surprisingly, no one has ever questioned my qualifications or disliked my personality. I am adaptable, open to everyone, and accept corrections. Where could I be going wrong?

It is positive that you have been able to find and benefit from three internship experiences. You are, however, understandably distraught to have had successive job promises broken by the three different organisations, particularly as you deem that you gave your best during your internships.

Organisations may differ in their approaches to the recruitment of interns but it is common for most to require relevant qualifications; a positive attitude; ability to work well with others and more so your ability to deliver results.

It is likely that if the three organisations held the same positive view of your attitude and competence—as you do—they might already have granted you job opportunities. There is therefore room for you to deepen your self-awareness in order to better align with how significant others view you.

It is one thing to receive positive feedback on whether your results meet certain objectives. It is another for others to readily give you negative feedback about your attitude. In general, others will be reluctant to truly share their most unvarnished sentiments about a disagreeable dimension of your personality. It is far much easier for others to be polite and vague than to shoot from the hip and give unflattering feedback that could graze your self-esteem.