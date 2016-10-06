By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

More by this Author

By Ian Dennis Oduor

More by this Author

Michael Onsando

Writer and poet, and co-founder of the political blog, Brainstorm. He is the author of two books: Something Quite Unlike Myself and Time.

Why writing?

Because I like to read, but no one is going to pay me to just sit and read.

From experience, what is the worst part of being a writer?

Running around trying to figure out things on your own. Also, I’m really big on community and co-creation, but spaces to do that as a writer are few.

And the best part?

The books. You get to read the coolest books a lot earlier. Sometimes you even read stuff by authors you really admire long before the book is published.

Do you think writers should be visible on social media?

I am on social media because everyone is on social media, not necessarily because I am a writer. Social media has however helped me get the word out about my work, so it does add value.

Where do you get inspiration to write from?

I try to focus on what is getting in the way of my writing and clear it from my mind. Once I have a clear head, I never lack something to write about.

Why is it so hard to find Kenyan books in Kenyan stores?

Because Kenyan bookstores don’t stock Kenyan books. It’s actually quite simple. I think it’s because authority has been positioned as white, which is why Sidney Sheldon sells thousands of copies here yet talented Kenyan writers are still struggling. There are many other factors of course, but in a nutshell, it is difficult to get books by local authors in our bookstores.

Who is your favourite author?

This is such a difficult one. I go through phases of obsession. I’m currently re-reading Bom Boy by Yewande Omotoso, so I’m going to go with that for now. But a special shout out to Ahmadou Kourouma.

Interview by Abigail Arunga

***

Clifton Gachagua

Poet and writer, and winner of the Sillerman First Book Prize for African Poets. He is the author of The Madman at Kilifi and The Cartographer of Water.

How did you feel when your first book was published and when you won your first award?

It was really exciting. That someone had read two entire manuscripts and decided they were worthy of a prize or publishing, especially at a time when I hadn’t published much, felt good. Overall, I think the award has really gone a long way into growing me.

I applaud the support that the African Poetry Book Fund is giving upcoming poets.

Why poetry? You write other forms of literature – why did you choose to publish this one?

I cannot sustain fictional dreams as long as I can sustain poetic ones, in terms of labour and other practical factors like time. Poetry though, has always been able to surprise me with how much reach it has. A line in a poem can do to me what reading prose might never be able to do.

Published authors Michael Onsando, Clifton Gachagua, Victor Muniu and Abigail Arunga. PHOTOS| COURTESY

What do you think is the easiest way to publish in Kenya now?

The easiest for me has been the blog, the website.

How helpful are festivals to a writing career, perhaps drawing from the ones that you have attended or what you have observed?

They are extremely helpful. These are one of the easiest ways to interact with other writers and exchange information on what’s going on in the publishing world. I’ve seen many good things come from strangers who meet at a festival and decide to work together on projects that become successful.

How can the quality of writing that you see Kenya producing today be improved?

I’m not sure I have an answer for that, but I do know how I can improve my own writing: by reading more, closely reading and listening, and by spending a lot of time improving my craft.

Is it possible to be taught to be a good writer?

I’ll quote James Baldwin: Beyond talent lie all the usual words: discipline, love, luck, but, most of all, endurance.

Interview by Abigail Arunga

***

Victor Muniu

Author Your Life Your Thinking (self-published)

Available: Scripture Union shops for Ksh 800

What influenced you to write this book?

“Besides being an author, I am also a pastor at Lifepool chapel and a conference speaker. My intention was to help my congregation and audience to think about things more clearly, to give more thought to their actions.

How did you finance your book?

Mainly from my savings and support from friends and family. To market it, I use my social media platforms as well as my speaking engagements. I have so far sold more than 1,000 books.

Why did you decide to self-publish?

“I wanted to challenge myself, to face the fear of the unknown and see what it would be like conceiving an idea, putting it on paper, publishing and marketing it.”

Advice to aspiring writers?

Read widely.

Interview by Ian Dennis

***

Abigail Arunga

Akello and Side of Raunch (self-published)

If what you are looking for in a book is romance, then Akello and Side of Raunch are it.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Emotion, passion and conviction are my major inspiration.

How did you fund-raise to self-publish?

“I got my friends and family to pre-order the book, this way, I had enough money to get the process started. I later took a loan to finance the deficit and printed the first batch.

What is your marketing strategy?

I am also a poet, and during my events, I usually have my books with me, which I market to those in attendance.

How many books have you sold so far?

I have sold 1,000 and counting.

Where can one buy your books?

From Magunga bookstore. Akello goes for Sh600 and Side of raunch Sh200.

Interview by Ian Dennis

***

OPPORTUNITIES FOR AUTHORS

Billy Kahora, Editor, Kwani? And author of "Treadmill Love"

Kahora is the managing editor of Kwani? His short story, "Treadmill Love", was highly commended by the 2007 Caine Prize judges.

“Being a writer of mostly fictional stories, I am constantly on the look out for platforms where I can submit my work.

One of these is www.pw.org. You can find scholarships, grants, and other opportunities. I am a beneficiary of the Chevening scholarships. I got to meet and interact with writers from all over the world, besides getting a chance to enhance my skills and knowledge.

If you are a writer, to increase your chances of successfully applying for this scholarship, you need to send a sample of your creative work, as well as a letter explaining why you believe you qualify for the scholarship. Having relevant referees in the industry also helps.

Visit http://www.chevening.org/ for more information.

***

NETWORKS FOR WRITERS AND AUTHORS

KWANI Trust is a Kenyan based literary network dedicated to developing quality creative writing. Works published by Kwani? are available in over 40 outlets in Kenya, East Africa, London and New York.

Billy Kahora talks about the opportunities that lie within the organisation for authors.

What does it take to get your work published at Kwani?

Simply look out for call-outs we periodically make via our website and social media handles. We insist that before one submits their work, they must have read and re-read their work. In case of any questions, send us an email on [email protected]

What kind of genre do you publish?

Mainly literary fiction that are novel length, and short stories. Poetry and creative non-fiction works for the Kwani? Journal works too can be submitted.

How would you describe a good manuscript?

One is the author’s expression of faith in the world they are writing about. Their immersion in the setting of their work needs be imagined and experienced by a reader. This must be through the characters that live beyond and above the page, and most important of all, there needs to be a consistent voice that is clear on why the story is as it is.

What opportunities are available for young writers at Kwani?