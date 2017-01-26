This is how to deal with a gossipy boss

By MyNETWORK

It can be disheartening and demoralising when your boss tells you things he shouldn’t, says Annie McKee, founder of the Teleos Leadership Institute and a co-author of Primal Leadership. It may even cause you to trust your boss less, says Nancy Rothbard, a professor of management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. Here are some ideas for how to respond to an indiscreet boss.

CHANGE THE SUBJECT:

The best way to handle inappropriate comments when there are others in the room, McKee says, is to “break the flow of conversation” and bring the focus back to the task at hand. Your goal, Rothbard agrees, is to “change the subject.”

DON’T BE TAKEN IN:

The situation isn’t much easier if your boss confides in you one-on-one about a colleague or workplace issue you ought not be privy to. If you have a good relationship, speaking up can be as simple as saying, “I’m a little uncomfortable with the direction of this conversation,” McKee says. Another way to counterbalance gossip is to suggest “offering the benefit of the doubt” to the person being gossiped about, Rothbard says. If your boss continues to harp on that colleague, it’s important that you remain neutral.

TALK TO YOUR BOSS:

Confronting your boss about a specific instance or pattern of unprofessional behaviour or gossipy remarks is unquestionably “difficult,” Rothbard says. First, state the positive things that you discussed, McKee says. This “primes your boss that it was not all bad” and that you’re not “slamming” her. Second, state what troubled you or made you uncomfortable. Finally, bring the conversation “back to your boss’s noble goals.”

SEEK ADVICE:

Talking to “a trusted senior colleague or mentor” about your boss’s oversharing might also help, McKee says. The purpose of the conversation is not to gripe; it is to learn new coping strategies. “Say, ‘I am troubled by the dynamic in our unit. Can you give me some advice on how to help my boss build a stronger team?’”

CUT YOUR BOSS SOME SLACK:

“We hold our bosses to a very high standard,” McKee says, and forget that leaders are human, too. She suggests you “keep notes over a certain period” in which you record perceived improprieties. Pay attention to “other people’s reactions” to your boss as well, she says. You may discover that what you thought was pathological unprofessionalism is just a blip.

It’s uncomfortable to have to be the more professional one in a relationship with your boss. But avoiding being drawn in by gossip will help you build a reputation as a professional employee — and a trustworthy colleague.

_______

Looking for a mentor? Ask yourself these four questions first

These days everyone knows that finding a mentor is valuable. But it’s increasingly rare that we actually have one. The answer, however, isn’t to give up on finding a mentor — it’s to broaden our search.

A curated arrangement of multiple mentors, or a “mentor board of directors,” can be even more effective than just one mentor. To form your own mentor board of directors, keep these questions in mind.

1. WHAT, SPECIFICALLY, DO YOU WANT TO LEARN?

The first step in developing your board is a rigorous self-assessment. Where are you headed professionally, and what skills do you need to get there? If you’re planning to shift functional roles, you may want to seek out a mentor with experience in your desired field. And don’t forget about personal qualities in addition to tactical skills.

2. WHOM DO YOU RESPECT MOST?

Once you’ve developed your list of skills, write down the people you know and respect who possess them. Think broadly, they could be peers, senior leaders, or even interns or junior employees.

3. HOW CAN YOU ARRANGE TO SPEND MORE TIME WITH THEM?

Identifying your mentor board of directors is great, but it’s all hypothetical unless you actually make an effort to spend more time learning from them. For each person, think through how and when you’ll create time to connect. Make a list and write down specific strategies.

4. HOW CAN YOU MAKE THE RELATIONSHIP RECIPROCAL?

As with any mentor or sponsor relationship, you need to make yourself valuable in return. For each person on your list, think about what skills or qualities you may be able to offer. For these relationships to endure, it’s important to make sure they’re reciprocal.