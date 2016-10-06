By MWIKALI MUTHIANI

Q. What happens when you get into a contract with someone who agrees to pay you, and then after the work is done, your employer denies you your payment? What is the best way to go about this especially if you don’t have a personal lawyer and cannot afford to get one either?

This is an unfortunate situation, and yet it is common especially in temporary assignments, including casual labour. The Employment Act, 2007, is very clear on what constitutes a contract, whether verbal or written, and sets out conditions to be met under each type of engagement. I presume that you have a written contract stating the tasks you were hired to undertake, and that both parties have signed the contract. This is important because it provides evidence that there was an agreement in the first place, and gives you the right to pursue justice if obligations of the contract have not been met.

There are various ways you can pursue justice:

Demand payment: Write to the other party and demand payment and state when such payment should be made. Documenting your demand is important, since the employer may raise concerns on work delivery, giving you an opportunity to resolve the issues amicably.

Escalate your problem to someone in authority: Check if there is someone else to whom you could seek justice from and speak to them.

Report case to government authorities: The Ministry of Labour and East Africa Affairs is responsible for resolving employment issues between employers and their employees. Look for the nearest labour office and report your case and you will be advised on how to seek justice.

Seek services of pro bono lawyers: There are people rights focused legal entities that offer affordable services, such as the Federation of Women Lawyers FIDA. Engage them and see if they could be of help.