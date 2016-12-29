When a student weaves words to make money

He is not your average university student. He is known among his peers as the king of the spoken word.

Spoken word is poetry intended for onstage performance with strong ties to storytelling, modern poetry, jazz, blues and folk music containing references to current events and issues

Willie Oeba, 22, a student at Moi University (Eldoret), is making it big in the poetry industry and has staged several performances in Nairobi, Nakuru and Eldoret.

The third year student pursuing a degree in Media Science says he lives and eats poetry.

Oeba discovered his talent while in primary school and ever since, the passion has been burning his soul with great intensity.

“I started reciting poems in Standard Four. I would represent my school in the music festivals up to the national levels,” he says.

Oeba says that ever since, poetry became addictive and he has never thought of stopping doing what he loves most.

Fast forward in 2014, Oeba staged his first spoken word poem in Nakuru and from that moment on, his star has been shining.

He is the founder of Sanaa Arts Hub; an all-art hub for works such as spoken word poetry, music, contemporary dance, comedy, live music and visual art. It was founded in 2014. So far, he has 60 members on board, most of them upcoming poets, photographers and artists.

He says his objective is to mentor the young artists by creating a platform for them to showcase their talents.

He adds that he delights in seeing the artists get empowered both socially and economically. Every month, he organises monthly workshops and art seminars, where he brings in established artists to speak to the upcoming artists.

“I love words. I fall in love with a phrase I have read somewhere, overheard, or come up with my own, and can’t let it go until I have done it justice by encrypting it into a poem,” he says.

His good performance in languages in primary and secondary schools has played a key role in his writing, he says. So far, he has written more than 200 poems, both in English and Kiswahili.

Last year, Oeba was a runners-up in the 57th Slam Africa competition held at Alliance Francaise gardens in Nairobi.

This year, he won the Spokenword Artist of the Year Engineering Arts award — North Rift region — organised by Technical Students Association. He has also been nominated in the Ultimate Varsity awards organised by Sanaa Hub, Moi Univeristy FM and Moi Univeristy Campus.

Before he ventured into poetry, Oeba worked at Menengai Oil refineries in Nakuru and would take home Sh200 daily for running small errands. “It was all about trying to make ends meet,” he says.

GROWING FAN BASE

But today, his story is totally different. Poetry has changed his fortunes, he says. He says that owing to his growing fan base, he is able to lead a better life.

He notes that through the entrance charges to his poetry events, he is able to settle bills. Oeba charges an entrance fee of between Sh200 and Sh500.

Oeba, who also is a part-time emcee, says that he takes home between Sh40,000 and Sh70,000 a month depending on the turn-out of his audience and the number of events.

But he admits that since he is in school, at times he has to turn down some shows when his studies are compromised..

He is happy that his love for poetry changed his story for the better. “For now, I am happy that poetry is what I live, eat, pay my campus fees with, and sustain my family. Poetry pays just like patience does,” he says.

Oeba says he gets motivated when he leaves his audience thrilled.

His poems are creatively crafted with punchy lines speaking about various issues affecting young people in the contemporary Kenya.

He shares his works on social media platforms, especially through his twitter handle @WillieOeba and his Facebook page — Oebaism.

Some of his topics include the yellow fever, a poem about the obsession of Kenyan women with light skin and bleaching, single parenthood, relationships and politicians’ greed; topics that makes poetry lovers snap their fingers with glee.

His favourite poem is Tribute to Mama, an emotional piece about a boy who aspires to be the father his mother was, when he is old enough to have a daughter.

The poet says his target audience is mostly his fellow students, youths and lovers of poetry.

It has been a journey of determination, focus and patience for Oeba, who laughs off his first experience when he organised his first gig at Moi University main campus.

It did not turn out well as most students wanted to get in for free. Worse still, the turnout was low and he only made Sh2,500, forcing him to go back to his pockets to clear debts.

Coming from a humble background and raised up by a single mother, the last born in a family of five says his mother has been his biggest inspiration. She is also his personal stylist.

His style is mostly African, ankaras and vitenge dungarees and he now has his personalised merchandises of tshirts, hoodies and sweatpants, which he sells at between Sh1,000 and Sh1,500.

He says his role model is Sydney Sheldon – an American writer.

Oeba uses his free time off classes to write. He plans for events during weekends and school holidays, when he is more flexible.