Q. What advise would you give a university student who would like to enrol to study for an MBA immediately after graduating with a degree?

It pays to be ambitious, however, the disadvantages of pursuing an MBA soon after undergraduate outweighs the advantages.

Some universities do not enroll students who have not worked for a minimum of two years for an MBA programme. This is because work experience enables you to relate what you learn in class to the real work experience. You are also able to apply what you are taught in the MBA class to the work place.

An MBA is more of practical knowledge than theory, hence getting work experience prior makes learning easier as you able to contextualise and internalise the theories taught in class.

Learning also become easier as you are able to relate to the practical solutions of challenges.

Students who have no work or business experience might find it extremely difficult to understand the concepts in their MBA class, as they all seem theoretical.

The effect is that such students might resort to cramming, yet the real value of an MBA is not to pass exams, but to strengthen one’s career or business acumen and general perspective of life.

The students also lack an environment to test the concepts they learn, and are also not able to have constructive discussions with their peers in class on some topics, since they have no practical experience that they can draw from.

It is a requirement to write a project based on an idea that can be implemented in the work place. This can be very frustrating to the students who lack experience.

That said, most students with no experience eventually secure a job and settle in the workplace, even though it might take longer to apply and experience what they had learned in class.