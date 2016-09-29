By MWAURA SAMORA

More by this Author

Tell us a bit about yourself

I was born and raised in Githurai in a family of seven children. I have loved football since childhood and dreamed of playing professionally abroad. Unfortunately, I got a serious knee injury in my late teens, which brought my young playing career to a dead end. Much later, I joined Mathare United Football Club as a finance manager and rose through the ranks to my current position of Chief Executive Officer.

What were you doing at 21?

I had just gotten my first job as a cashier in a shop in Westlands, earning Sh7,000 a month. Like many misinformed young people, my rent was half my salary - as a result, most of the time I was broke.

This taught me a hard lesson in financial management.

What do you think should be done to enable more young people to participate in high level football management?

First, young people must actively seek opportunities and positions in football bodies and clubs since nothing comes on a silver platter.

The current Football Kenya Federation is being led by a crop of young people, which I believe is a good precedence. Secondly, the clubs should believe in the youth and their ability to not only represent them on the field, but also in the boardroom where the decisions are made.

Who do you consider to be your mentors?

My mentor is my club Chairman Bob Munro. He has inculcated in me a culture of organisation, systematic approach to issues and situations and keeping records. He keeps receipts from items he bought as far back as 1960.

When I started working for him in 1998, he printed out an email I had sent him with all the mistakes highlighted in a red marker. Since then I have learnt to stick to processes and procedures.

What is your secret to success?

I don’t have any, but I believe hard work, patience, consistency and have a never-say-die spirit. These are among the core values that have seen me get where I am today. I also often do a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis of myself.

Do you have that one book that has an impact in your life?

There are two books that I consider key in shaping my world view. The Alchemist, by Paulo Coelho, and Tough Times Never Last, But Tough People do, by Robert H. Schuller. When I lost my parents, I almost lost hope, but after reading the two books, my

Iife got a huge boost.

Did you ever think then that one day you would be where you are?

I grew up just like any other kid playing with nylon paper balls in the dust, so it never occurred to me even in my wildest dream that one day I would be the chief executive officer in one of the biggest football clubs in Kenya. My current job is a dream come true and a great gift from God.

Your advice to the young person reading this?

Education is the key to success and therefore you must get yourself good academic credentials. While in school and at work, try as hard as possible to cultivate good relationships and network.