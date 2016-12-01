By FRED GITUKU

More by this Author

Q. I am a lawyer working for a national retail chain. I have represented the firm in many lawsuits and my team has never lost a single case, which has in turn saved the organisation millions of shillings in fines and compensation. However, in all end of year parties, while other departments are rewarded for their exemplary work, no one recognises our effort. I feel unappreciated. How should I make this known to the management?

To have won every legal case for the past several years and averted the loss of large sums of money for your company is a remarkable accomplishment. Your concern is therefore understandable.

It is expected that each function in an organisation is established to fulfil an essential mandate and therefore all positive contributions deserve acknowledgement. It is however common to find greater recognition being ascribed to teams whose contributions are more immediately visible, such as sales, seeing that they add directly to the top line, rather than spare the bottom line.

The reasons why your department would receive no recognition may lie anywhere between inadvertent poor visibility of the value it contributes to the business and deliberate disdain. What other opportunities besides end-of-year parties do you have to receive feedback on your performance or appraise the business concerning your progress and contributions? How would you describe the quality of relationship and interaction between legal and other departments or the company’s leadership?

Create opportunities to demonstrate the impact of the legal department in the business. During your next performance review, you could express the amount that you save the company annually as a percentage of the annual revenue, highlighting the impact to the company’s earnings. You may also be participating in other valuable activities such as negotiations and conciliations to which you can attribute financial value.