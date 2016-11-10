ASK HR: My supervisor’s actions are pitting me against my colleagues
Thursday November 10 2016
Q. My supervisor is in the habit of assigning to me duties that are completely outside my job description. This has set me against my colleagues, who accuse me of overstepping my mandate. Please tell me how to deal with this situation.
Mathew.
Dear Mathew
You may not be fully aware of why this is happening, however, it is probably a positive sign that your supervisor is regularly assigning you duties that are foreign to your job description.
It could be an indication of his or her confidence in your ability to learn, do and achieve more than would ordinarily be expected of you. Majority of learning at work emanates from what one does, and therefore the increase in the scope of your experiences presents an opportunity for growth. Such new duties may also help to avert monotony, which may undermine drive and interest at work.
It is hard to tell whether your colleagues consider that your role may soon encroach onto theirs or they take the view that you are the blue-eyed boy who is allocated choice duties in preparation for enviable career opportunities. In any case, your supervisor is best placed to delineate the reaches of your mandate whilst preserving the relative harmony in the team. Rather than agonise about your current situation, it is beneficial to draw the full value from the opportunity your new experiences present and the additional thrust they lend your career progress.
It is important to remain cordial and collaborative with your colleagues as you cannot sustainably succeed alone. If necessary, you could indicate to them that you are bound to undertake new duties that your supervisor may assign you. You must therefore not carry guilt concerning the matter. Your colleagues too may in future have their seasons for similar treatment. In any event, the opportunity to seek and do more than what is expected exists for every individual regardless of their job description. Indeed, profit follows those who do not wait for permission to go beyond the call of duty.