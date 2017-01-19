By James Kahongeh

There is no better way to express the beauty, the contrast and the conflict of the universe than through the art of photography.

For these artists though, photography is not merely snapping of objects. Neither is it about cameras. It is a divine obligation. It is about capturing emotions and the mood of the moment in its utmost unpretentious state. Photography, they tell us, is about recording subtleties that are remembered long after everything else has slipped from memory.

Theirs is a story of the richness of the world’s beauty, a sincere appreciation of the forces that are beyond human power and sometimes the inequality and tragedy of life. This is a love nurtured, a craft honed and finesse elevated to terrific heights.

No doubt, these are photography craftpersons par excellence, yet, surprisingly, they are all self-taught artists.

Explore the universe as seen through their lens.

Michael Khateli Auna. PHOTO | COURTESY

Name: Michael Khateli Auna

Age: 33

Brand name: Gallery Khately

Education: Diploma in TV Production

School: Andrew Crawford Media Training School

He is a self-taught photographer, and the brain behind tens of images that have become instant online sensations and converted into memes, shared and downloaded thousands of times among social media users.

Michael attributes his success to his parents, and his mentor Japheth Kagondu of TEK Productions, a photography and videography company. “Japheth gave me the opportunity to handle the first camera. I didn’t imagine that this would become my livelihood.”

So, what type of photographer is he? “I’m naturally a storyteller. What I want the image to do is to elicit emotions of love, joy, excitement, humour and wonder to whoever is looking at it, even without reading the caption. I particularly like capturing what other people may consider sideshows, but these tell more than one story.”

Michael draws his inspiration from the beauty of everyday life experiences. “I am fascinated by people in different situations. By just looking through the viewfinder, I intimately connect with my subjects even without them knowing. Observing the world through the viewfinder is an exhilarating experience.”

Michael is a multi-disciplinary photographer, a master of all, as he describes himself. “I made a conscious decision to embrace photography as a whole as opposed to specialisation.” The competitive nature of the market also forced him to perfect his skills in the whole spectrum of photography. “Diversity also makes the experience more captivating.” Michael says, adding that shining in the various areas ensures a regular flow of contracts. “My photography works are never the same. One day I’m photographing a high-end wedding and the next I’m shooting at a slum in Nairobi. Quality is my theme.”

Each photographer has a distinct method of executing their shots - what is Michael’s secret behind capturing photos that create an instant buzz? “For me it is the spontaneity and honesty that accompanies the photos. The unexpected happens with being spontaneous. A case in point would be the viral photo of Usain Bolt captured by Cameron Spencer during the 2016 Olympics.”

For Michael, photography is his exclusive bread earner. But it was not easy at first. “Initially, I volunteered and took pro bono gigs to gain valuable experience, whilst indulging my passion. I would then share the images on social media to grow my client base,” he narrates. Michael has since created a blog www.gallerymichaelkhateli.blogspot.co.ke where he shares his photos. “Once people approve your work, you gain confidence in yourself. After volunteering, I started charging for my services, something which later became my livelihood and a business that I can’t do without today.”

Michael aspires to be a travel photographer, touring the world and capturing different people and cultures.

On whether photography has nothing to do with cameras but how images are captured, Michael likens this with praising the oven instead of the baker for good cakes. “Whoever is behind the shutter release controls everything. The type of camera you possess is an immaterial. It’s about having the eye, the passion and patience,” he says, adding that people always praise his camera. “My response is always the same: yes, I taught my camera everything it does.”

To upcoming photographers, Michael cautions against self-limiting approaches. “Doors are open wide if you are diverse. So learn to manoeuvre all kinds of situations. In this craft, you must also be active on social media. Share your images with the world; you never know who will see them.”.

Biko Macoins Mashillingi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Name: Biko Macoins Mashillingi

Age: 23 years old

Specialisation: Slum photography

Trendsetter: #CastlezaMabati

Biko’s fascination for photography stems from his undying love to share with the world the circumstances that surrounded his life as he was growing up. Having not had any formal training in photography, his knack in this art is a product of his own initiative, lessons learnt from tutorials on YouTube.

Nothing mesmerises him more than capturing images of people and of structures in the slum environment. The dull and bright side of the slums alike.

“I was born and raised in Kibera. I don’t know life from anotherperspective. I wanted to tell the story about the suffering and the agony of life in shanties but I lacked an avenue or someone with whom to share these experiences,” confesses Biko, saying that he bore this burden all his early teenage life. “When I could, I bought a camera. Through this, I’ve been able to tell the story in the best way I could ever dream of.”

Besides being his passion and a duty to highlight the plight of slum dwellers through photography, the trade has since become his fulltime employer. “I don’t remember doing anything else to put bread on my table. It caters for all my needs. Capturing slum life moments is more than a career for me. It inspires a sense of duty in me. In the slums, you don’t have the privilege to wait for the perfect moment to take a shot - the naturalness of the scenes there fascinate me a great deal.”

“I’m a very dynamic photographer. None of my photos resemble another. As a photographer, you never know who or what you will run into the moment you leave your house,” he says, adding that by carrying his camera wherever he goes, he is able to rise to the occasion whenever the need arises.

Regarding what one should do to attain dexterity in photography, Biko says: “To expect to succeed in photography when you are in the art only half-heartedly is synonymous with asking for the impossible. You must give it all your attention.” He believes that photography is a job like any other, where honing of skills by learning every day is the ingredient to gain an edge. “Whenever I stumble upon a concept I have not employed before, I read about it or watch tutorials online.”

Biko too has a beloved photograph, and this was taken not long ago. “I was so overjoyed when I got the invitation to accompany the president when he visited legendary Kenyan footballer, Joe Kadenge. I’ll always cherish this photo.”

He commands massive influence among his followers online, where he frequently shares his photographs. From these engagements, he was voted the Most Influential Photographer on social media in Africa in 2015 by Agility Photography awards, winning in the category of modern technology. His campaign, Castle za Mabata, in reference to the slum shacks, has been a top trend in Kenya on Twitter since late 2016. In the 2016 edition of Agility Photography awards, Biko claimed the overall prize for his works.

This artist believes that photography in Kenya has achieved a lot, and that the opportunity for growth is expansive. “Our creativity, quality and authenticity are admirable. We can go a long way if we keep true to these features. My ultimate goal is to bring the world to explore our slums through photography.”

For those seeking to find their place in photography, Biko says: “Patience and resilience are fundamental. You get discouraged, and even frustrated along the way,” he says, adding that if one keeps their nose in the grindstone, efforts are rewarded.

Abdulrahman Mutuma Kimathi, PHOTO | COURTESY

Name: Abdulrahman Mutuma Kimathi

Age: 31 years

Education: Mass Communication, IT technician

University: East African School of Media Studies

Occupation: professional photographer

Abdurahman Mutuma’s fascination for the natural world began when he was a child. To his parents’ dismay, he once took home a shed snake skin, wanting to study it more.

Mutuma developed a keen interest in insects early on, nothing fascinated him more than the processions of safari ants in their compound during the rainy season. “I’d watch them closely as they carried their prey between their mandibles. I wished I could record those enthralling moments.”

At the time, Mutuma did not have the obscurest idea that this would remain a lifetime interest, much less develop into a career for him.

He is a macro photographer.

“Macro photography is the production of images of objects such as insects that are larger than their life size by use of the extreme close-up technique,” he explains. “When I shoot bugs and other arthropods, I try as much as possible to get closer and bring out details of colour and texture. To accentuate this, I shoot them whenever and wherever there is maximum light.”

Often, a photographer falls in love with an image they have captured. Mutuma’s is a picture of a robber fly he shot in 2016. “This put me in the limelight, winning me several awards. It represents awareness and appreciation for tiny wildlife that we humans often take for granted.”

This year, Mutuma and his partner, Tatiana Biyaki, intend to put up a makeup/photography exhibition Colours of Interest. “Tatiana is an amazing makeup artist, while I’m good in photography. We’ll combine our strengths to realise dreamlike experiences in our work.” For them, 2017 is already a thriving year.

In 2014, Mutuma and his fellow macro photographers, Eric Gitonga, Larry Asego, Martha Nzisa and Sabore Noah, held an exhibition of its first kind at the Alliance Française, Nairobi, showcasing bugs and other small organisms. “It was a breathtaking experience for us all. I’m planning to have a similar exhibition by the end of 2017.”

Ansel Adams, (the late American photographer and environmentalist) said, you don’t take a photograph, you make it. “It’s true and genuine photographers follow this religiously. A lot goes into a picture, from styling the set, framing, directing and other technical stuff such as lighting,” emphasises Mutuma, adding that when applied with precision, what is produced is an unforgettable picture.

Mutuma is a visionary, and he hopes to be among the best macro photographers in the world one day. His trophy cabinet hardly ever gathers dust. His works have won numerous accolades, including the recent Nikon Kenya Photography Award where he was the overall winner.

“Before that was Masterpieces Awards, where I won in the wildlife category. I have also been featured in @500px, a leading online photography magazine, for my works.”

Mutuma is an outdoors type of person. “My ideal chill-out plan is an off-grid setting with a couple of hours of solitude. I love taking long walks to be in communion with nature,” says Mutuma, whose other enthusiasm is woodworking.

So, what would he love to capture most if he had the chance? “I crave for underwater photography. I imagine it’s a different world, full of mysteries. Besides, the aquatic world is not something we get to see every day.”

For aspiring photographers, Mutuma says: “Do what you are doing with sincerity. God will always crown your efforts with success.”

Thandiwe Muriu. PHOTO | COURTESY

Name: Thandiwe Muriu

Age: 26

Education: Bachelor of Arts in International Marketing

University: United States International University, Africa

Her fascination for the camera and photographs began 12 years ago when she was only 14 years old. She always had a soft spot for photos, but at the time it was merely a pastime for her. “When I joined college, I would occasionally take photos of myself and things around me and share them on Facebook where friends would give very heartening feedback.” It was at this point that she started receiving enquires from people. “When I graduated from university in 2015, I had established a clientele base in both commercial and wedding photography.”

Thandiwe says that she has never had any formal training in photography, and that her finesse in what is now her fulltime career in photography is a result of passion and determination, and few lessons gathered from online tutorials.

“What I love most about photography is that it allows me to show people my view of the world. I also get to meet incredible people through my works that I would otherwise not have met.”

Thandiwe’s photography is mainly inspired by her own journey. When she started out, she recounts that she had to contend with a lack of skills. “This motivated me to create a YouTube channel where I share informative videos with budding photographers. The videos help them to overcome the challenges I faced.”

A major theme in Thandiwe’s work is the richness of the African complexion in her commercials and iridescence of her weddings photography. “I love showcasing the diverse textures and tones that give beauty to the faces of different social groups across Africa. I use bold colours to this effect.” Thandiwe however says that her wedding photography leans towards softer and intimate styles by use of the highest possible wavelength of natural light.

Does she have a darling picture? “Last year I shot a project called Camo, which explored the colourful African fabrics. I got to create vibrant images that combined my love for colour and dark skin. To date it is one of the most exciting projects I’ve worked on,” she says. The project went on to exhibit at the Picture Africa Exhibition in South Africa.”

Thandiwe Muriu is a full time photographer who pays her bills through photography, something that has borne valuable lessons. “I’ve had to learn how to manage my photography as a business, not just as a regular hobby.”

Her prowess in photography has seen her work with popular brands such as Mochi Dubai, Oriflame of Sweden, Sportpesa, Safaricom and Madora Kenya.

On what it takes to become a deft photographer, Thandiwe singles out the component of lighting. “Photography is about light. There’s no photography without light. Again, computer skills are important, because we occasionally work on programmes like Photoshop and Lightroom,” she says, emphasising that photography is a practical career that improves with practice. She is a multi-award winning photographer, bagging BML’s (Bloggers Media Limited) Top 8 Female Photographers in Kenya, 2016, Kenya Photography Awards’ Portraiture Photographer of the Year, 2013, Classic 105’s Top 10 Photographers, 2015 and KPA’s most Promising Young Photographer of the Year in 2013.