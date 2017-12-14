By DAISY OKOTI

Julius has a wealth of experience and a proven record of fostering environmental protection. He credits his career achievements to his wife Lucy Njeri and their three children, with whose support he has been able to impact younger families.

You graduated with First Class Honours (at the end of your undergrad), which is commendable. What did it take to achieve this?

Sacrifice, discipline, commitment and a dedication to excellence. I come from a very humble background; I lost my dad when I was three, and my mother had to cater for seven children without a sustainable income.

I did not even think that I would go to school beyond class eight, but I really performed well in my KCPE, exams. I led in my division. I did not end up in the school that I deserved, but I knew that my only hope at succeeding in life lay in doing well in my academics, so not even my going to a day secondary school made me lose sight of the high grades I needed to achieve.

My education was largely financed by harambees (fundraisers). The most important thing is to remain focused despite the challenges. That’s how I attained my First Class Honour degree in Forestry, and later a Masters Degree in Environmental Planning and Management. Passion in what you eventually study plays a critical role in your success because it is never a challenge if you are truly passionate.

The organisation you head, (EAWLS) apart from conservation, also works in the area of environmental advocacy. How do you bridge between the work of conservation and advocacy?

The two areas flow into each other because our advocacy is on issues to do with conservation. Through conservation, we learn the gaps that exist in our quest and these then inform our advocacy agenda.

Ours is called evidence-based advocacy so that people do not feel unnecessarily targeted or feel that we are being malicious. This approach boosts our legitimacy. Of course there have been instances of friction, but those got straightened out with time.

The society puts emphasis on dialogue and effective engagement about issues; some can be very sensitive, therefore this delicate balance in advocacy has to be about building bridges, developing partnerships and being able to influence public policy, hence bring about change.

For a young person who studied (or is studying) environmental science or a related course, how would you advise them to prepare for the job market?

We need many critical environmental ambassadors, so there is a lot of work to be done by people studying environmental-related courses. At EAWLS, one can become a member, just visit our website and follow the instructions.

Once you become a member, you have access to all functions and opportunities that come up within the society. We partner with the Hungarian embassy, which facilitates scholarship opportunities for those interested in furthering their education in environmental studies.

Membership also gives you access to annual events such as the Forest Challenge, Environmental Photo Competition, and the Mazingira Challenge. These will give you platforms to interact with others in the field.

Outside these, I would suggest being present where environmental events are happening and widen your scope and network. Participate in nature walks, for example, and build networks with some of the key players. Finally, identify a good mentor and build a relationship with them.



Are there timelines when students and graduates can look out for internships and attachments in your organisation?

Yes. We take three to four interns every quarter. Priority is given to our members, that is why it is advisable to become a member of the society.

We also expose our interns to workshops and conferences. If an intern excels, we retain them on employment terms or give them referrals to other places. Leave a mark at your internship place.

Do you think that there is enough awareness about the importance of environmental conservation at the grassroots?

There is substantial awareness, but people need to be reminded. Current penalties are also substantial enough to deter, but we also do not have adequate capacity to stage successful investigation and prosecution of environmental-related crimes and offences.

For example, the Kenya Wildlife Society recently established a forensic lab to look into wildlife crimes. Issues such as corruption and collusion also stand in the way of successful prosecution.

Is environmental conservation an area that is open to young people?

First of all, sit for your Environmental Impact Assessment course (EIA) as well as the Geographical Information System course (GIS) to complement your degree. We currently have a huge gap in environmental lawyers and environmental engineers.

That said, yes, this is a very viable career because within, there are diverse opportunities in line with the global discourse on environmental conservation and climate change.

What are some of your most memorable experiences of your first job and how did it prepare you for the big position you hold today?

The essence of being a fast learner, endurance, open-mindedness and flexibility are for me some of the key lessons. My first job was at the Sotik Tea Companies, where I joined as a management trainee.

Over the six years that I was there, I rose to become the head of department in charge of forestry and environment. My job at Sotik came to an abrupt end following the post-election violence in 2007.

I met one of my greatest mentors there, the general manager at the time, Martin Hogewegeen, who trained me to become a think tank for the company. This experience sharpened my managerial skills. Most importantly, always exit in a good way. And everywhere you go, endeavour to make friends, not enemies.

For young people deciding whether to move jobs or not, what key factors should they look out for?

First of all, do not be in a comfort zone and always be ready for any outcome. The most important thing is to give your present job your 100 per cent, do what is right, uphold due diligence and professionalism, and it will not matter whether you stay there for one year or 10 years. God has a way of rewarding good workers with better opportunities.

What is your most memorable university experience that is non-academic?

We went for a field trip to Lake Baringo and pitched a tent at the Moi University Camp site. We had strict instructions not to wander at night, but I guess students will always be students. A number of us went strolling to a place called Kambi Ya Samaki, only to get chased by a hippo on our way back! I am glad we lived to tell the tale.