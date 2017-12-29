TAKE 5: Martin Githinji

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Martin Githinji is an actor, writer and director. He pursued a degree in education, majoring in theatre arts and film technology and then proceeded to take to the stage and screen, proving that those who teach can also do. He recently won a Kalasha Award for Best Actor in a TV drama for his role in ‘Sue na Johnnie’

1. How does it feel to have won a Kalasha award, or rather, to be recognised for your work?

It is, indeed, humbling. As an individual who’s risked it all for this career, it is great to have that pat on the back to remind me I am doing it for the right reasons, and that what I am doing is good, better than average, in fact.

2. How much work have you done? What else have we seen you in, and what was your favourite show?

I have been on the performing arts scene since 2004; yeah, that far back! Oh wow! Since 2004, you can guess how much work I’d need to have done to be relevant today in this industry. More information is available on my IMDb page. My favourite show would then be the one that I am working at at the time of this question.

3. We always talk about what is plaguing the film industry but we rarely talk about what’s going right. What strides do you think film in Kenya has made?

We are slowly, steadily and surely moving towards the better part of the growth curve regarding making film in Kenya grow from a scene to an industry. I say so since there is a need for self-sustenance. During a recent international film convention, resolutions were made and targets outlined. If all that has been planned is actualised within the stipulated timelines, then we are set to see this industry grow into a Sh300-billion industry by 2023.

4. When you’re not cracking us up on screen, what do you do in your spare time and how do you perfect your craft each day?

I have been lucky…nay…blessed with the gift of family. They ground me. Staring into my boy’s eyes reminds me of the passion that needs to go into my craft every day. An embrace from my best friend and mother of my child reminds me daily that I do this for a reason. They— my wife and my child— are the reason. They are my legacy. I perfect my craft by— and I know this is going to sound ridiculous— watching a lot of movies and series. Iron sharpens iron. I need to interact with the best in my line of work to be the best. So, I watch, analyse, criticise and/or praise products from home and around the world by watching. Ours is not a conventional office, I tell you.

5. Does acting come naturally to you, or did you have to learn the skill? Do you always find it easy and exciting?

First was the talent and then came the skills. To grow from a talented actor to a professional performer, you have to enhance your talent with skill. To move from a hobby to a profession, talent needs to be enhanced with skill.